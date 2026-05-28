Harry and Meghan’s revamp of former home Frogmore Cottage could be reversed
Harry and Meghan only lived there for around 10 months before quitting the UK for a new life in the US
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revamp of Frogmore Cottage could be reversed under plans being explored for Harry and Meghan’s former home.
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The Grade II-listed property in Windsor Castle’s Home Park underwent a £2.4 million renovation in 2018 when it was converted from five residential units into one family home for the Sussexes.
Harry and Meghan only lived there for around 10 months before quitting the UK for a new life in the US, and the cottage remains empty.
Assessments are being carried out to see if the property could be subdivided again, among a range of options.
It is understood that no decisions have been made and no building work has started, with the exploration looking at options to ensure future occupancy – one of which could be splitting the cottage back into separate homes.
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Harry and Meghan were asked to vacate their cottage – their only UK base – and remove their remaining possession in 2023, just weeks after the duke’s damning memoir Spare was released.
The decision was interpreted as a major rebuke by the King to his youngest son, who since moving to North America in 2020 has lambasted the monarchy, alleging racism and a lack of support.
Harry and Meghan later repaid £2.4 million to cover the cottage’s refurbishment and rental – the cost of which had originally fallen to the Sovereign Grant, which is met from public funds in exchange for the King’s surrender of the revenue from the Crown Estate.
In 2018/19, royal accounts outlined the work at Frogmore, saying: “The scheme consisted of the reconfiguration and full refurbishment of five residential units in poor condition to create the official residence for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their family.”
The late Queen Elizabeth II had gifted the property, managed by the Royal Household, for use by the Sussexes after their wedding.
After moving there ahead of the birth of Prince Archie, Harry and Meghan relocated to California, only using the property a handful of times afterwards.
Frogmore Cottage was later offered to the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as part of the bid to remove him from the Crown Estate’s Royal Lodge mansion, but he turned down the offer and now lives on the King’s private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.