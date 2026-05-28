Harry and Meghan only lived there for around 10 months before quitting the UK for a new life in the US

Harry and Meghan’s revamp of former home Frogmore Cottage could be reversed. Picture: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s revamp of Frogmore Cottage could be reversed under plans being explored for Harry and Meghan’s former home.

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The Grade II-listed property in Windsor Castle’s Home Park underwent a £2.4 million renovation in 2018 when it was converted from five residential units into one family home for the Sussexes. Harry and Meghan only lived there for around 10 months before quitting the UK for a new life in the US, and the cottage remains empty. Assessments are being carried out to see if the property could be subdivided again, among a range of options. It is understood that no decisions have been made and no building work has started, with the exploration looking at options to ensure future occupancy – one of which could be splitting the cottage back into separate homes. Read more: King Charles is as big a fan of racing as the late Queen, Royal Ascot chief says ahead of next week's meeting Read more: Detectives investigating Andrew seek Virginia Giuffre files amid sexual misconduct probe

A general view of Frogmore Cottage at Frogmore Cottage on April 10, 2019 in Windsor, England. Picture: GOR/Getty Images