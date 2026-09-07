The King instructed the Lord Chamberlain to contact government departments and the military following requests for guidance after the couple's return

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will still not be classed as working royals. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Harry and Meghan will still not be classed as working royals despite their return to the UK, the King has made clear.

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In guidance released by Buckingham Palace, Charles said the couple's positions are "akin to private citizens", stating their charity work is a "personal matter". The King has also advised that "security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities", amid speculation on the level of protection they will be granted. The letter, addressed to "senior stakeholders" within government, the military and Royal Family representatives, read: "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't comment on Harry and Meghan's UK return Read more: Donald Trump takes parting swipe at Meghan and Harry insisting he's 'happy' couple departed US for UK

The Palace said that Harry and Meghan are private citizens and their HRH titles remain in abeyance. Picture: Alamy

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected." It adds: "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests. "Any specific questions from official and State organisations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace.

"Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities. "All correspondence and administrative questions relating to the couple should be sent directly to their office, which will continue to operate separately from the Royal Household." The Sussexes returned to the UK at the end of August with children, Archie and Lilibet enrolled at British schools after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California. Speculation has grown on how their future could look, with suggestions arising that Meghan could be lined up for a role in season three of Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman.

Security issues surrounding the return should continue to be "directed to the relevant police authorities", the letter stated. Picture: Alamy