The King sent a letter to more than 100 'senior stakeholders' across the country stating that his son and daughter-in-law are not working royals

Harry and Meghan were described as 'private citizens' in a letter by the King. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Harry and Meghan have said they are 'surprised' by a bombshell letter by the King that makes it clear they will be treated as 'private citizens' while in the UK - and not as working royals.

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A spokesman for the couple has said they were blindsided by the King's announcement and were expecting to have been told about the letter in advance. However, royal sources have reportedly said that this is not the case and the couple were in fact told about the letter ahead of it being released. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), the Home Office body responsible for decisions on royal security, is reportedly due to meet as early as today to discuss arrangements for the Sussexes. A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess said: "We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance." In the guidance released by Buckingham Palace, Charles said the couple's positions are "akin to private citizens", stating their charity work is a "personal matter". The King has also advised that "security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities", amid speculation on the level of protection they will be granted. The letter, addressed to "senior stakeholders" within government, the military and Royal Family representatives, read: "It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. Read more: Why Prince William and Kate Middleton won't comment on Harry and Meghan's UK return Read more: Donald Trump takes parting swipe at Meghan and Harry insisting he's 'happy' couple departed US for UK

The Palace said that Harry and Meghan are private citizens and their HRH titles remain in abeyance. Picture: Alamy

"This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected." It adds: "It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. "The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests. "Any specific questions from official and State organisations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace.

"Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant police authorities. "All correspondence and administrative questions relating to the couple should be sent directly to their office, which will continue to operate separately from the Royal Household." The Sussexes returned to the UK at the end of August with children, Archie and Lilibet enrolled at British schools after stepping back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California. Speculation has grown on how their future could look, with suggestions arising that Meghan could be lined up for a role in season three of Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman.

Security issues surrounding the return should continue to be "directed to the relevant police authorities", the letter stated. Picture: Alamy