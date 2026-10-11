The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to return to California to spend Christmas with their children, a close friend has reportedly revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from the US back to the UK in August, six years after leaving Britain to start a new life across the Atlantic. They continue to be non-working royals.

The family still have a base in Montecito, California, where they own a multi-million-pound home in an area popular with celebrities. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also lives less than two hours away.

The reported plans come after suggestions that Harry and Meghan could spend school holidays and half-term breaks in either California or Portugal, where they also own a property.

A friend has claimed the couple are planning to spend Christmas back across the pond in California this December.

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