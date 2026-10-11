Harry and Meghan 'to spend Christmas in California' rather than with Royal Family
A friend close to the couple claims Harry and Meghan are keen to 'keep their heads down between now and Christmas' following their move back to the UK in August
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to return to California to spend Christmas with their children, a close friend has reportedly revealed.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved from the US back to the UK in August, six years after leaving Britain to start a new life across the Atlantic. They continue to be non-working royals.
The family still have a base in Montecito, California, where they own a multi-million-pound home in an area popular with celebrities. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, also lives less than two hours away.
The reported plans come after suggestions that Harry and Meghan could spend school holidays and half-term breaks in either California or Portugal, where they also own a property.
A friend has claimed the couple are planning to spend Christmas back across the pond in California this December.
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The friend said the couple are trying to "keep their heads down between now and Christmas, when they will go back to California for the holidays", according to the Daily Mail.
Their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, recently moved schools just days into the new term, following reports that heavy traffic and the lengthy journey had placed the family's security team under strain.
The King has previously expressed his pleasure at the prospect of spending more time with his family, although a formal letter sent to government departments and the military on his behalf reiterated that Harry and Meghan remain non-working royals.
The Royal Family traditionally spends Christmas at Sandringham in Norfolk, often attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
The move comes amid continued questions over the couple's security arrangements in the UK.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley told LBC on Thursday that Prince Harry's police protection would be kept under review, as a security specialist warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “rolling the dice” with the limitations of private bodyguards in Britain.