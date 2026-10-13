The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit a youth and community charity in their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit a youth and community charity in their first joint engagement since returning to the UK.

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The Community Recording Studio (CRS) in St Ann’s, Nottingham, was originally set up to give young people access to music and recording facilities and now offers them a range of creative activities to take part in, alongside sport, mentoring and youth development. Harry and Meghan are expected to visit CRS on Thursday. They are set to get a first-hand look at the organisation which aims to help young people facing poverty, instability, exploitation or violence build confidence and develop practical skills. Nottingham was where Harry and Meghan made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017. The joint visit to Nottingham will be their first royal-style engagement together since they arrived back.

They have reportedly settled in the Cotswolds and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team about the school run. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty

The city is said to hold a special place for the couple, and the itinerary appears to resemble the kind of visit they would conduct before stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Harry’s interest with the community began with a private visit to St Ann’s in 2013, and there has since been backing for a programme, supported by The Royal Foundation to help young people find alternatives to violence and crime. It is believed Meghan has met young people supported by this scheme and has also had private visits to its girls’ nurture group. Harry made a £1.1 million donation to BBC Children in Need, announced during his September 2025 visit, which is being used in CRS’s redevelopment, alongside targeted work by an organisation called Epic with young people affected by adverse childhood experiences. By March 2026, Epic’s programme was supporting 45 pupils across seven schools, helping them manage difficult experiences, strengthen relationships and remain engaged in education. Since the couple and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet returned to the UK in August after living in the US for six years, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status and security detail.