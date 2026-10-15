The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an emotional reunion with their Grenfell “ladies”, who featured in a community cookbook championed by Meghan.

Meghan and Harry kissed, hugged and held hands with the four women invited to join the couple when they visited a Nottingham-based food poverty action group.

The women who cooked for the Grenfell families in the wake of the fatal tower block fire received regular private visits from the duchess, who later said that catching up with the community cooks was “really, really meaningful”.

The Sussexes arrived to cheers from about 50 well-wishers outside a former Methodist church, now home to the charity Himmah Hub.

Harry and Meghan looked relaxed and smiled when greeted by charity executives, and the duke later told the BBC: “It’s great to be back, wonderful, and great to be back in Nottingham too.”

In the organisation’s basement the Grenfell chefs were helping to prepare a lunch of chicken tagine and other dishes alongside the charity’s cooks in the kitchen.

Staff from the charity had set up demonstration cooking areas outside the kitchen and Meghan told them: “I want to meet all of you, it smells amazing, but I have to go see my ladies first.”