Harry has faced a legal battle over security arrangements after his level of protection changed when he stepped down as a working royal.

Britain's Prince Harry attends the Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Duke of Sussex is trying to find a way to safely bring his wife and children to the UK next week, despite concerns over how they will be protected and confusion over where they will stay.

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Harry had planned to be joined by the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on his five-day trip to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham. The duke was waiting for a review by the Risk Management Board (RMB), part of the process by which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements, but found out on Friday this has yet to take place. Harry and his security detail are working behind the scenes to try to ensure the visit can take place safely, it is understood. A spokesman for the duke said: “The duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK.” Read more: Kate stops to chat to 11-year-old boy in wheelchair during her Three Peaks Challenge as he's carried up Ben Nevis Read more: Granny inspired a love of teatime I never knew I needed, says Prince William

The children are not expected to attend any public events, but Meghan is scheduled to join her husband on visits to the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London and an Invictus event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. There are hopes the King will be able to reunite with his youngest grandchildren for the first time in four years. Archie, seven, and Lili, five, last saw their grandfather in person during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Charles has offered the Sussexes accommodation at a royal residence, but it is understood the Royal Household has yet to receive confirmation of acceptance. It is believed the family will not receive taxpayer-funded protection while in the UK, other than when they are within royal residences. The spokesman for the duke added: “Prince Harry’s programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country. “Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place. “The issue has never been accommodation. The issue is whether appropriate and proportionate protective security is being provided throughout the entirety of the visit. “The independent Risk Management Board that Ravec itself decided was necessary last November has still not taken place. “It is therefore difficult to understand how the proportionality of the current arrangements can credibly be maintained without that independent assessment.”

The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office. Picture: Alamy