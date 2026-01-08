Harry Brook, Test vice-captain in Australia and the white-ball skipper who will lead his country in next month's T20 World Cup, had become embroiled in a scuffle with a nightclub bouncer

England’s Harry Brook looks dejected on day five of the fifth NRMA Insurance Ashes Series 2025 test. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

England's Harry Brook has issued a public apology for his part in a late night altercation on the pre-Ashes tour of New Zealand, as scrutiny over the 'stag-do' drinking culture of the team overshadowed yet another defeat Down Under.

A matter of hours after Australia hit the winning runs in Sydney to seal a crushing 4-1 win the already beaten squad closer were plunged into crisis. Brook, Test vice-captain in Australia and the white-ball skipper who will lead his country in next month's T20 World Cup, reportedly became embroiled in a scuffle with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington on October 31. That was the night before the third ODI against New Zealand, on a tour that had been billed as a central part of England's Ashes preparation for Brook, several other players and the coaching staff. It is the latest unwelcome episode to dog a winter that has seen England heavily criticised for a mid-Ashes break to the beach resort of Noosa - which some onlookers said resembled a boozy 'stag do'.

Harry Brook in Wellington. Picture: Alamy

And concerns over the looseness of the regime's professional boundaries under managing director of men's cricket Rob Key and head coach Brendon McCullum are now at fever pitch, with both men's jobs in the line of fire. ECB chief executive Richard Gould had already announced an immediate formal review of the Ashes debacle, pointedly targeting "tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviour" and promising "necessary changes over the coming months". Brook, who was among several players seen indulging in lengthy drinking sessions in Noosa between the second and third Test matches in Australia, offered a full apology for his actions in New Zealand, for which he is understood to have been hit with a £30,000 fine and a conduct warning. "I want to apologise for my actions. I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team," he said in a statement. He added: "Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country. "I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again." The ECB followed up with its own acknowledgement, adding: "We are aware of this incident and it has been dealt with through a formal and confidential ECB disciplinary process. The player involved has apologised and acknowledged their conduct fell below expectations on this occasion." The ECB previously also found itself in fire-fighting mode after mobile phone footage emerged showing a seemingly intoxicated Ben Duckett involved in a tetchy late-night exchange with fans in Noosa - one of who advised him to "get an Uber to the nets".

