The white-ball captain said he intended to "protect" his team-mates, after it emerged Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell were also involved

Harry Brook issued a further statement on Friday. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England's white-ball captain Harry Brook has issued a statement saying he regrets claiming he was alone during a late night altercation on the pre-Ashes tour of New Zealand.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 26-year-old issued an apology earlier this month after reportedly becoming embroiled in a scuffle with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington on October 31. At the time, the Yorkshire batter insisted he was out alone on the night in question, but it has now emerged he was joined by teammates Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell, with all three players issued with fines. Brook's most recent statement came on Friday after his side beat Sri Lanka in the first T20 of the series. Read more: Newcastle face Qarabag as Real Madrid handed Benfica rematch in Champions League play-off round Read more: US ski icon Lindsey Vonn crashes in Crans Montana, just days before the Winter Olympics start

Jacob Bethell was also reportedly involved in the nightclub incident. Picture: Alamy

He said: "I accept responsibility for my actions in Wellington and acknowledge that others were present that evening. "I regret my previous comments and my intention was to protect my team-mates from being drawn into a situation that arose as a result of my own decisions. "I have apologised and will continue to reflect on the matter. This has been a challenging period in my career, but one from which I am learning. "I recognise that I have more to learn regarding the off-field responsibilities that come with leadership and captaincy. I remain committed to developing in this area and to improving both personally and professionally."

The Cricket Regulator is said to be investigating the incident, according to The Telegraph. News of the incident broke after England’s 4-1 Ashes defeat, where the team were forced to face accusations of a "drinking culture" and Brook was asked about it on arrival in Sri Lanka. On the pitch, Brook led his side to victory in the series opener in Kandy thanks to a Sam Curran a hat-trick leading to an 11-run victory on the DLS method. Curran became only the second England bowler to take an international T20 hat-trick, after Chris Jordan, as he blew away Sri Lanka’s lower-order to help limit the hosts to 133 all out. Adil Rashid had earlier bamboozled the Sri Lankan batters in Kandy as he claimed three for 19 from his four overs in a stunning display which decimated the hosts’ innings.

England's Sam Curran celebrates after taking the hattrick on Friday. Picture: Getty