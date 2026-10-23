England players look dejected following the game three of the One Day International Tri-Series. Picture: Sameer Ali/Getty

By Alex Storey

Harry Brook's record-breaking double hundred was left in vain after Sri Lanka pulled off an unforgettable heist to leave England on the brink in the tri-series in Pakistan.

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Brook’s 202 was the first by an England batter in one-day internationals and the fastest ever in the format off 114 deliveries. England's white-ball captain took 13 off his first 24 deliveries before motoring to a 75-ball century and he made it a twin ton in the final over to underpin his side’s mammoth 429 for four. Yet their fourth-highest 50-over score and best overseas total against a Test-playing nation was insufficient in a two-wicket defeat. Read more: Manchester United set to keep Michael Carrick for now with boss set to take charge for Bournemouth clash Read more: Sheffield Wednesday 'can be top 10 club', owner suggests one year on from administration crisis

Sri Lanka celebrate their famous victory. Picture: Sameer Ali/Getty

Sri Lanka recovered from 24 for two thanks to Pavan Rathnayake’s 130 off 106 balls and knocks of 97 from both Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka, despite the asking rate being in double figures for most of the reply. However, having whittled the target down to eight runs from the final over Janith Liyanage belted Josh Tongue’s penultimate delivery for six as Sri Lanka recorded the second-highest ODI run-chase ever. Two defeats from two puts England in last-chance saloon territory if they are to make next weekend’s final in Lahore. Speaking afterwards, a shellshocked Brook said: "I always say I want to make match-winning contributions and have a match-winning impact.

Brook walking off after his double hundred. Picture: Sameer Ali/Getty