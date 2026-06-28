The family will only receive taxpayer-funded protection within royal residences, leaving them dependent on the private security team travelling with them from California

Prince Harry is weighing up whether to bring his family on a scheduled UK visit for his Invictus Games commitments, after their security request was denied. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Prince Harry is reconsidering bringing his wife and children on his upcoming UK visit over concerns that they will not receive police protection, according to reports.

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The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally planned to stay in Britain for five days of charity events in early July, including the marking the one-year countdown to Birmingham's 2027 Invictus Games. The couple reportedly planned to bring Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, with them for their first trip to UK shores - although the children were not expected to attend any public events. Details of the trip were announced on Friday evening, with Meghan scheduled to join her husband on visits to Royal Hospital Chelsea, as well as an Invictus event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. But reports claim that shortly after the plans were announced, the Duke was informed that his application for a security package for the visit had been denied. Read more: King Charles pays tribute to Tartan Army as he opens Scottish Parliament Read more: Meghan to visit hospital in first public engagement in Britain for six years

The visit would be the first time Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, have visited the UK. Picture: @meghan on Instagram

It comes amid rumours that Prince Harry was planning on taking his children to see their grandmother's grave, located at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, for the first time. The trip to Diana's ancestral home was allegedly planned to fall near what would have been her 65th birthday. But Prince Harry's plans may now be in jeopardy after news that the family will only receive taxpayer-funded protection when they are within royal residences, leaving Prince Harry dependent on the private security team travelling with him from California the remainder of the time. The King has invited his family to spend time at a royal property during their visit, but it is understood that the couple were also expected to use private accommodation for a portion of their stay. Sources claim that there is concern for the children's welfare in the face of any security incidents during their trip. Prince Harry had been awaiting the results of a review by the risk management board - a process where the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) rules on his security requirements. He understood the review was scheduled for March, but reportedly was only recently told it had not taken place - giving him just days to sort an alternative plan.

Last year, Prince Harry lost a legal battle to have regular police protection while visiting in the UK, and now has to submit an application for protection which is assessed on a case-by-case basis. Picture: Alamy