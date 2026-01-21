Prince Harry slams 'disgusting' Daily Mail publisher for 'making Meghan's life a misery' as he fights back tears in court
The Duke of Sussex was on the verge of tears as he blasted the Daily Mail's publisher for making his "wife’s life an absolute misery" in an emotional court appearance.
Prince Harry is among a string of high-profile celebrities bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
He became upset as he mentioned his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as he concluded his evidence on Wednesday at London's High Court.
“They continue to come after me, they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord,” he said, with his voice faltering as he spoke of Meghan’s experience.]
He added: “Having my life – like others – commercialised in this way since I was a teenager, delving into every aspect of my private life, listening to calls, blagging flights so they could see where I was going...
“To sit here and go through this again and to hear them claim in their defence that I don’t have any right to privacy is disgusting.”
Harry was visibly emotional, sniffling as he left the courtroom.
Earlier, Harry told the court he does not have “leaky” social circles, as he insisted he was unable to complain about press coverage because of the royal institution.
In a frosty exchange between Harry and lawyers acting on behalf of Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the duke told the High Court: “My social circles were not leaky, I want to make that absolutely clear.”
He added that if he became suspicious of someone, “I would have to cut contact with this person”.
The duke, Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against ANL.
This includes claims that information for articles was obtained by carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as phone tapping and “blagging” private records.
ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims
It is only the second time in more than 130 years a senior royal has given evidence in court - the other time also being Harry in his successful case against the Mirror in 2023.