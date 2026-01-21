Prince Harry gave evidence against Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Duke of Sussex was on the verge of tears as he blasted the Daily Mail's publisher for making his "wife’s life an absolute misery" in an emotional court appearance.

Prince Harry is among a string of high-profile celebrities bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, over allegations of unlawful information gathering. He became upset as he mentioned his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, as he concluded his evidence on Wednesday at London's High Court.

Court sketch of the Duke of Sussex (right) being questioned by Antony White KC as he gives evidence. Picture: PA

"They continue to come after me, they have made my wife's life an absolute misery, my Lord," he said, with his voice faltering as he spoke of Meghan's experience.] He added: "Having my life – like others – commercialised in this way since I was a teenager, delving into every aspect of my private life, listening to calls, blagging flights so they could see where I was going... "To sit here and go through this again and to hear them claim in their defence that I don't have any right to privacy is disgusting." Harry was visibly emotional, sniffling as he left the courtroom. Earlier, Harry told the court he does not have "leaky" social circles, as he insisted he was unable to complain about press coverage because of the royal institution.

Harry said the Mail publisher has made his wife's life a misery. Picture: Getty