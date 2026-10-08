The duke also said that for many years, he felt like he had to be sad to prove he missed his late mother, Diana.

Harry tells of his depression and ‘adrenaline crash’ after arriving in Canada. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Duke of Sussex has revealed he experienced two weeks of depression after arriving in Canada ahead of the Megxit crisis, with an “adrenaline crash” after escaping a “stressful environment”.

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Harry opened up about his mental health with neuroscientist Dr Mary-Frances O’Connor in a session called Redefining Grief: Building Resilience Through Loss for the MasterClass video learning streaming platform. The duke also addressed his grief for his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, saying for many years he felt like he had to be sad to prove he missed her. The duke also shared how he follows a 10 day-rule of never being away from his wife the Duchess of Sussex and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for longer than 10 days. In the deeply personal exchange released on Thursday, Harry said he left the UK and moved to Canada with Meghan and baby Archie in 2019 to “get some space away from everything”. Read more: Prince William to kickstart community project to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather events Read more: Meghan reflects on her 'entrepreneurial spirit' as she launches £195 hamper

Harry and Meghan moved to a secluded property on Vancouver Island after leaving their royal roles. Picture: MARK GOODNOW/Getty

He added: “Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I’d never experienced before. “It was as if I needed stress in order to get the adrenaline to make my brain function because I became useless around the house. “I actually slipped into depression for about two weeks and I felt like I couldn’t function without adrenaline.” The Sussexes stayed on Vancouver Island before Harry and Meghan quit the working monarchy early in 2020 and eventually moved to the US. In a dramatic U-turn, the Sussexes returned to live in the UK last month after six years in America. People magazine reported that MasterClass approached Harry last year about developing a segment on grief, and he filmed the programme in California in the summer, though not at his house in Montecito. About the death of Diana when he was 12, Harry said: “You would think I had the best help in the world. I’m a prince for God’s sake, but I was still grieving and didn’t have any place to put those feelings.” He described himself as a “student of grief”, and said he went to war twice in the British Army thinking he could “outrun” his feelings.

Harry and Meghan stayed in Canada before moving to the US. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy