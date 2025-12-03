The 19-year-old died after US State Department employee Anne Sacoolas crashed into him whilst driving on the wrong side of the road at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019

The 19-year-old was hit by a car being driven on the wrong side of the road by Anne Sacoolas at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Picture: Dunn family

By Frankie Elliott

Harry Dunn's family were not told the name of their son's killer or that she had immunity from prosecution until after she had left the country, an independent review has found.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 19-year-old died after US State Department employee Anne Sacoolas crashed into him whilst driving on the wrong side of the road at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019. Sacoolas was allowed to leave the country on September 15, but Mr Dunn's family was not told this - nor her identity or the fact she had immunity - until 11 days later. Read more: Axel Rudakubana 'living in prison hell' as killer faces 52 years in solitary with inmates and guards 'showing no mercy' Read more: Nursery worker admits string of sex assaults against children as police say there could be hundreds more victims

American driver Anne Sacoolas left Britain with diplomatic immunity 19 days after the head-on crash. Picture: Handout

A report written by chairwoman Dame Anne Owers noted that Mr Dunn's father was already aware that Sacoolas's children had left the country, because he was head of maintenance at their school. Describing a series of "failings and omissions" by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Dame Anne Owens said the withholding of information caused "distrust" among Mr Dunn's family. "This understandably created distrust both of the message and the messengers," she said. "The belief that there had been a conspiracy between the UK and US authorities to secretly 'spirit her out', with information deliberately withheld from the family." Sacoolas was not arrested at the scene because officers deemed her to be in a "state of shock", a police inquiry found. The report explained that she had diplomatic immunity at the time because she was the wife of a US intelligence officer. After she left UK, the then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab was not told until the following day. Northamptonshire Police were not told by the FCDO that Sacoolas's diplomatic immunity was in place until she was back in the US.

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, the parents of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. Picture: Getty