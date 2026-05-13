Duke of Sussex hits out at 'deeply troubling' rise in antisemitic attacks in UK
Harry referenced recent "lethal violence" against the Jewish community in Manchester and in London
The Duke of Sussex has hit out against the "deeply troubling" rise in antisemitism in the UK while stressing the importance about the right to protest.
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Writing an opinion piece, Harry said he felt compelled to speak out because in his view standing on the sidelines allows "hate and extremism to flourish unchecked".
H referenced recent "lethal violence" against the Jewish community in Manchester and in London, following a spate of attacks, most recently the Golders Green stabbing which left two Jewish victims in hospital.
He also wrote about the "deep and justified alarm" at the scale of loss in Gaza and Lebanon but argued people must be clesrer about where their anger is directed.
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He wrote in the New Statesmen: "We have seen how legitimate protest against state actions in the Middle East does exist alongside hostility toward Jewish communities at home – just as we have also seen how criticism of those actions can be too easily dismissed or mischaracterised.
"Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith."
He said he had learned from his own "past mistakes" after he was photographed in 2005 aged 20 wearing a Nazi uniform to a party.
Harry also acknowledged that the instinct to speak out, march and call for an end to suffering was "human and necessary" but that people must be clear that the "onus falls squarely on the state – not an entire people".
He added: "We cannot ignore a difficult truth: when states act without accountability, and in ways that raise serious questions under international humanitarian law – criticism is both legitimate, necessary and essential in any democracy.
"The consequences do not remain contained within borders. They reverberate outward, shaping perception, inflaming tensions."
Harry concluded his piece with an appeal for unity and a call for people to stand against antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate "wherever it appears".
He wrote: "When anger is turned towards communities – whether Jewish, Muslim, or any other – it ceases to be a call for justice and becomes something far more corrosive."