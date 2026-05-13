Harry referenced recent "lethal violence" against the Jewish community in Manchester and in London

Harry referenced the "lethal violence" against the Jewish community in Manchester and in London. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The Duke of Sussex has hit out against the "deeply troubling" rise in antisemitism in the UK while stressing the importance about the right to protest.

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A convoy of cars carrying Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer drives past protesters in Golders Green. Picture: Alamy

He wrote in the New Statesmen: "We have seen how legitimate protest against state actions in the Middle East does exist alongside hostility toward Jewish communities at home – just as we have also seen how criticism of those actions can be too easily dismissed or mischaracterised. "Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith." He said he had learned from his own "past mistakes" after he was photographed in 2005 aged 20 wearing a Nazi uniform to a party. Harry also acknowledged that the instinct to speak out, march and call for an end to suffering was "human and necessary" but that people must be clear that the "onus falls squarely on the state – not an entire people".

Prince Harry, center, and Ukraine Veteran's Minister Natalia Kalmykova, right, walk at a military cemetery near Kyiv. Picture: Alamy