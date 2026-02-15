Harry Kane expressed his pride after reaching a landmark 500th career goal in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen.

The England skipper brought up the milestone with two goals in the match, slotting home from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute and added his second three minutes later with a low strike from outside the box.

Leon Goretzka wrapped up three points for Bayern after the break and Kane’s first half contribution took his tally to 26 goals scored so far in the Bundesliga this season.

Since joining Bayern from Tottenham in 2023, Kane has 126 goals in all competitions for the German side.

After reaching his 500th career goal, the striker thanked those who have helped him along the way.

