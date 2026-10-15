Harry Kane has agreed a new deal in principle with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2029.

The 33-year-old is in the final year of his current deal but negotiations over a fresh deal are understood to be progressing positively.

Kane has always stated his desire to stay at the Bundesliga club and the two parties are edging towards an agreement, with some final details to iron out.

The England captain has taken his career to new heights following his move to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2023 and is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or later this month.

He has scored 154 goals in 156 games for the club and has helped them to back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

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