Harry Kane has opened talks over a new Bayern Munich contract, according the club's sporting director Max Eberl.

Read more: Gabby Logan and football greats lead mourners at funeral of her father Terry Yorath

The 32-year-old's current deal runs until the summer of 2027 and the Bundesliga champions are in talks with the England captain over a new contract until 2028 or 2029.

Kane has shone for Bayern since arriving from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 for around £100 million, scoring 119 goals in 126 appearances and clinching his first major trophy when he helped them win the 2024-25 Bundesliga title.

Last month, he became the fastest player to reach 100 goal contributions in Bundesliga history.

Kane is England’s all-time leading scorer with 78 goals in 112 games, and his Premier League total of 213 for Spurs is 47 goals behind the competition’s top marksman Alan Shearer.

But he admitted in October that his desire to return to the Premier League had "gone down a little bit" and instead said he "could definitely" see himself staying at Bayern.

This season he has scored 34 times in 30 games for Vincent Kompany's side, including 21 goals in 19 Bundesliga matches.

As well as firing Bayern to the top of the league, Kane has also helped the German giants to second place in the Champions League group phase table with one game to go.

"Harry has great confidence in us and he feels comfortable in Munich," said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen.

"He and his family are settled in. Therefore we've got absolutely no reason to rush."