Harry Kane believes England have one of their best squads ever after rounding off their flawless World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win in Albania.

Bayern Munich striker Kane grabbed both goals as Thomas Tuchel’s team made it eight wins from eight matches in Group K. The 32-year-old says England will head to next summer’s tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. “I think it’s as good as we’ve ever had,” Kane told ITV. Read more: Harry Kane admits interest in Premier League return has ‘gone down a little bit’ Read more: Jude Bellingham still important member of England squad, says Thomas Tuchel

“I think when you look at the starting XI, you look at the players coming off the bench, we’re going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites. “We have to accept that. We’ve been like that now for the last few tournaments, and that’s part and parcel of it. “So we’ve been building, we’ve had a great year together with the new coach, and now we look forward to obviously a big 2026. “I think we’ve set the standard now, especially in the last few camps, and we carried it on into this camp. “It was an important win. You don’t want to finish with a loss at the end of the year and then have to wait until March to play again. We can go away and enjoy this now.” Arber Hoxha was the hosts’ biggest threat and forced two big saves out of Dean Henderson, before Tuchel turned to his bench and added Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka to the mix. The latter’s corner was touched on for Kane to prod England ahead in the 74th minute, with the national team’s all-time top scorer then nodding home substitute Marcus Rashford’s brilliant cross in the 82nd minute.

