'We're close without a doubt': Harry Kane believes Three Lions almost at Spain's level after narrow defeat to World Champions
The reaction came after England fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday evening
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Harry Kane believes England are "close" reaching to the level of world champions Spain despite losing their Nations League opener.
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Thomas Tuchel’s side embraced the chaos at Wembley and overcame a second-minute Lamine Yamal strike to lead 2-1 at the break thanks to quickfire goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane.
The captain then had the chance to make it 3-1, but slipped when taking a penalty that crashed into the crossbar and Spain roared back, taking the three points through Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal.
But Kane says his side showed enough to prove they can match the World Cup and European Championship winners.
"I think we're close, without a doubt," he said after the game.
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"I think anyone who watched that game will see that. They have the trophies to back it up, so until we do that, we can only use words.
"We have to show it on the pitch. We showed a lot of good things on the pitch, but in the big moments, we didn’t quite have it.
"But we’re top four in the world. We finished third in the World Cup, so without a doubt, we’re close, and I think they would have felt that out there for sure.
"That’s why I think it stings a little bit right now because we know it could have been a different result if we were a little bit cleaner.
"But there are plenty of games to go. We’ve got tough games coming up in this camp, and then you know two tough games in November as well, and there’ll be a chance to test ourselves again."
Much was made before the game of England’s inability to play like Spain in the big moments, but they showed for a period of time that their style can trouble the top teams.
Kane believes that is the blueprint for future success.
"The way we were without the ball, the pressure we put on them, they made a lot of mistakes," Kane added.
"It doesn’t matter who you are, what DNA you have got, if you press with intensity and win the duels and come out with the ball, you’re going to have great chances, and that’s exactly what happened."