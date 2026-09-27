The reaction came after England fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley on Saturday evening

Harry Kane applauds the fans after the narrow defeat to Spain at Wembley. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Harry Kane believes England are "close" reaching to the level of world champions Spain despite losing their Nations League opener.

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Thomas Tuchel’s side embraced the chaos at Wembley and overcame a second-minute Lamine Yamal strike to lead 2-1 at the break thanks to quickfire goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane. The captain then had the chance to make it 3-1, but slipped when taking a penalty that crashed into the crossbar and Spain roared back, taking the three points through Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal. But Kane says his side showed enough to prove they can match the World Cup and European Championship winners. "I think we're close, without a doubt," he said after the game. Read more: England lose 3-2 to Spain in Nations League opener after Kane misses penatly Read more: 'Hard to argue' with questions over Cole Palmer’s commitment, says Thomas Tuchel

Kane said his teammates weren't far away from matching Spain. Picture: Alamy

"I think anyone who watched that game will see that. They have the trophies to back it up, so until we do that, we can only use words. "We have to show it on the pitch. We showed a lot of good things on the pitch, but in the big moments, we didn’t quite have it. "But we’re top four in the world. We finished third in the World Cup, so without a doubt, we’re close, and I think they would have felt that out there for sure. "That’s why I think it stings a little bit right now because we know it could have been a different result if we were a little bit cleaner.

England manager Thomas Tuchel reacts during the game. Picture: Alamy