Harry Kane has become England men's most-capped player after being named in the starting XI for their Nations League clash with Croatia.

The Bayern Munich striker wins his 126th cap, taking him clear of Peter Shilton, on a night of celebration at Wembley.

He will be looking to take his goal tally closer to the 100 mark – it currently stands at 91 – having struck six goals in the first four games of the Nations League campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed the right-back berth for the second successive match, with a central defensive pairing of Jarell Quansah and Dan Burn, who plays his first match since the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.

Lewis Hall retained his place at left-back for the third match in a row, suggesting he has nailed down the shirt.

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