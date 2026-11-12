Harry Kane becomes England men's most-capped player with record 126 appearances for country
The Ballon d'Or winner will be looking to take his goal tally closer to the 100 mark, having struck six goals in the first four games of the Nations League campaign.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Harry Kane has become England men's most-capped player after being named in the starting XI for their Nations League clash with Croatia.
Listen to this article
The Bayern Munich striker wins his 126th cap, taking him clear of Peter Shilton, on a night of celebration at Wembley.
He will be looking to take his goal tally closer to the 100 mark – it currently stands at 91 – having struck six goals in the first four games of the Nations League campaign.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed the right-back berth for the second successive match, with a central defensive pairing of Jarell Quansah and Dan Burn, who plays his first match since the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.
Lewis Hall retained his place at left-back for the third match in a row, suggesting he has nailed down the shirt.
Read more: Harry Kane becomes 'Europe's highest-paid player' after signing new contract with Bayern Munich
Read more: Arise Sir Harry? Downing Street hints Kane could be in running for knighthood after 'extraordinary' Ballon d’Or win
Declan Rice returned to the midfield alongside Elliot Anderson after missing the first international camp of the new season through injury.
Morgan Rogers will start on the right of attack in Bukayo Saka’s absence, with Anthony Gordon on the left.
The Bellinghams must wait for a piece of history if they are to become the 22nd set of brothers to play for England.
Jude will start in the number 10 position, but his younger brother Jobe was named on the bench after receiving his first call-up.
Should Jobe come on as a substitute and Jude remain on the pitch, they will be the first siblings to play for England in the same game since Gary and Phil Neville in 2007.
England are all but qualified for the quarter-finals of the Nations League and will advance if they avoid a heavy defeat.