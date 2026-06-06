Harry Kane goal hands England victory over New Zealand in World Cup warm-up
Thomas Tuchel entirely changed his team at half-time
Harry Kane’s sublime header secured England their first win of the summer as Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up World Cup preparations with a comfortable 1-0 victory against New Zealand in baking Florida.
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The back-to-back European Championship finalists are among the favourites for glory in North America and followed warm-weather training in West Palm Beach with a friendly at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.
Kane’s splendid effort in first-half stoppage time was the only goal of the day, but Tuchel will be encouraged by the way his two teams adapted to the 33 degrees Celsius heat during their penultimate warm-up friendly.
England’s first-half side was in control from the outset against the lowest-ranked team at this summer’s World Cup, with New Zealand fortunate to avoid conceding until the skipper scored his 67th goal of the season for club and country.
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Tuchel entirely changed his team at half-time, with 17-year-old training group member Rio Ngumoha becoming the nation’s fifth-youngest debutant as England used 22 players in a game for the first time since 2004.
The Euro 2024 runners-up remained on top after the break but were unable to eke out another goal as intensity faded in what the nation hope will be the first of ten matches this summer.
But continuing the acclimatisation process and avoiding injury on Tampa’s patchwork pitch on the way to a first victory of 2026 was all that matters as England’s Group L opener against Croatia on June 17 edges closer.