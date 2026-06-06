Harry Kane’s sublime header secured England their first win of the summer as Thomas Tuchel’s side stepped up World Cup preparations with a comfortable 1-0 victory against New Zealand in baking Florida.

The back-to-back European Championship finalists are among the favourites for glory in North America and followed warm-weather training in West Palm Beach with a friendly at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium.

Kane’s splendid effort in first-half stoppage time was the only goal of the day, but Tuchel will be encouraged by the way his two teams adapted to the 33 degrees Celsius heat during their penultimate warm-up friendly.

England’s first-half side was in control from the outset against the lowest-ranked team at this summer’s World Cup, with New Zealand fortunate to avoid conceding until the skipper scored his 67th goal of the season for club and country.

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