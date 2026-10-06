Harry Kane will become England’s joint highest cap winner after being named in the starting line-up for the Nations League clash with Czechia at Wembley.

The 33-year-old will join Peter Shilton on 125 appearances as he captains a side featuring four changes from the 7-0 win over Croatia on Saturday.

Kane will also be looking to edge closer to the magical 100-goal mark, after moving his total to 89 goals with four in the opening three games of the current international window.

Shilton, in a video message posted on X, told Kane: “I’d just like to congratulate you on equalling my caps record for England, you will go on and beat it in November, I’m sure of that, and maybe go on and set a record that will never be beaten, because you’re still going strong, playing well and scoring goals.

“I know how much dedication and hard work you’ve put in to achieving this, especially as a striker. I think that’s probably the hardest position to play – goalkeeper’s just behind that – because of the responsibility. You’ve been a great captain and will be in the future.

“Good luck for tonight… I’m sure we’ll get a good result.”

Read more: Coming home? England two wins away from securing their spot in the Nations League quarter finals

Read more: England thrash Croatia 7-0 and 'heal England’s World Cup wound'