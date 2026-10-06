Harry Kane starts for England against Czechia to land record-equalling 125th cap
Peter Shilton shared a personal message to Harry Kane as he matches his cap record.
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Harry Kane will become England’s joint highest cap winner after being named in the starting line-up for the Nations League clash with Czechia at Wembley.
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The 33-year-old will join Peter Shilton on 125 appearances as he captains a side featuring four changes from the 7-0 win over Croatia on Saturday.
Kane will also be looking to edge closer to the magical 100-goal mark, after moving his total to 89 goals with four in the opening three games of the current international window.
Shilton, in a video message posted on X, told Kane: “I’d just like to congratulate you on equalling my caps record for England, you will go on and beat it in November, I’m sure of that, and maybe go on and set a record that will never be beaten, because you’re still going strong, playing well and scoring goals.
“I know how much dedication and hard work you’ve put in to achieving this, especially as a striker. I think that’s probably the hardest position to play – goalkeeper’s just behind that – because of the responsibility. You’ve been a great captain and will be in the future.
“Good luck for tonight… I’m sure we’ll get a good result.”
Read more: Coming home? England two wins away from securing their spot in the Nations League quarter finals
Read more: England thrash Croatia 7-0 and 'heal England’s World Cup wound'
A personal message for @HKane ⚽️@England @FA @FIFAcom @TTuchelofficial— Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) October 6, 2026
🏴 pic.twitter.com/E3kqnt0Bur
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Morgan Rogers and Eberechi Eze all come into Thomas Tuchel’s side.
Alexander-Arnold returns at right-back for his first Wembley appearance for his country in two years, with Jarell Quansah moving into central defence, with Ezri Konsa injured.
Lewis-Skelly makes his third start of the camp in place of the injured Alex Scott, while Rogers and Eze come in to replace wingers Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka.