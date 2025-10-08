England and Wales go head-to-head in a sold-out Wembley friendly on Thursday evening

England's Harry Kane during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent on October 6. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Harry Kane looks a major doubt for England’s friendly against Wales after missing training on the eve of the game.

Thomas Tuchel’s side welcome their neighbours to a sold-out Wembley on Thursday before attention turns to Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Latvia. Kane seems set to miss the first game of October’s double-header, having sat out training on Wednesday along with uncapped Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah. The Football Association said the pair were “following their own respective routines indoors” as the remaining 22 players trained at St George’s Park. Read more: Jude Bellingham gets Jordan Henderson’s backing after England snub Read more: Former England captain and World Cup winner Lewis Moody diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Harry Kane of England looks on alongside his team mates during an England Training Session at St Georges Park on October 6. Picture: Getty

Kane arrived at camp with an ankle issue sustained late in Bayern Munich’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Speaking after the game, the striker said: “I am recovering at the moment – I took a knock. A few days and then I should be fine, so no problem for the national team. I will be there on Monday.” Marc Guehi will join boss Tuchel at Wednesday’s pre-match press conference at Wembley having travelled down from St George’s Park, where under-20 internationals Shea Lacey, Lakyle Samuel and Harrison Murray-Campbell took part in training. Jude Bellingham will be a notable absentee at Wembley after his omission from Tuchel’s squad.

Jude Bellingham during the La Liga EA Sport match between Real Madrid and Villarreal CF. Picture: Alamy