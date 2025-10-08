Thomas Tuchel confirms Harry Kane is out of England’s friendly against Wales
England’s all-time top scorer will miss the first game of the double-header due to a knock
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed England captain Harry Kane will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales having been unable to kick a ball without pain this week.
The Euro 2024 runners-up welcome their neighbours to a sold-out Wembley on Thursday evening before turning their attention to Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Latvia.
Kane is expected to feature in Riga, but England’s all-time top scorer will miss the first game of the double-header due to a knock sustained late in Bayern Munich’s weekend win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
“Harry will miss the game,” Tuchel said. “He got a kick in his last match with Bayern Munich.
“It was too painful to kick a ball, it was too risky that he gets another kick and will just like be in an up and down situation pain-wise, so we gave him the chance that everything calms down.
“We are convinced that he will be ready for the match against Latvia.”
Kane sat out training on Wednesday along with uncapped Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah.
The Football Association said the pair were “following their own respective routines indoors” as the remaining 22 players trained at St George’s Park.
Kane arrived at camp with an ankle issue sustained late in Bayern Munich’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
Speaking after the game, the striker said: “I am recovering at the moment – I took a knock. A few days and then I should be fine, so no problem for the national team. I will be there on Monday.”
Jude Bellingham will be a notable absentee at Wembley after his omission from Tuchel’s squad.
The Real Madrid star is back in action after summer shoulder surgery and was widely expected to return to the group having missed September’s camp.
But England’s performances in Bellingham’s absence persuaded Tuchel to keep faith with the same group and leave the 22-year-old in Spain.