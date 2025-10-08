England’s all-time top scorer will miss the first game of the double-header due to a knock

Harry Kane of England reacts during an England Gym Session at St Georges Park. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed England captain Harry Kane will miss Thursday’s friendly against Wales having been unable to kick a ball without pain this week.

The Euro 2024 runners-up welcome their neighbours to a sold-out Wembley on Thursday evening before turning their attention to Tuesday's World Cup qualifier away to Latvia. Kane is expected to feature in Riga, but England's all-time top scorer will miss the first game of the double-header due to a knock sustained late in Bayern Munich's weekend win over Eintracht Frankfurt. "Harry will miss the game," Tuchel said. "He got a kick in his last match with Bayern Munich.

England's John Stones and Harry Kane during a training session at St George's Park. Picture: Alamy

“It was too painful to kick a ball, it was too risky that he gets another kick and will just like be in an up and down situation pain-wise, so we gave him the chance that everything calms down. “We are convinced that he will be ready for the match against Latvia.” Kane sat out training on Wednesday along with uncapped Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah. The Football Association said the pair were “following their own respective routines indoors” as the remaining 22 players trained at St George’s Park. Kane arrived at camp with an ankle issue sustained late in Bayern Munich’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

England's Harry Kane signs a fans shirt ahead of a training session. Picture: Alamy