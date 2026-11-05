Harry Kane becomes 'Europe's highest-paid player' after signing new contract with Bayern Munich
The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal lasting until 2029
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Harry Kane has become Europe's highest paid player after signing a new contract extension with Bayern Munich.
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The Ballon d’Or winner has put pen to paper with the German champions, where he has netted 156 goals in 161 appearances, extending his stay until June 2029.
The new deal is believed to be worth £20,858,000 per year, working out as just over £401,000 a week.
The 33-year-old striker became the first English player to win the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001 when he scooped the award in London last week.
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𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 🤝 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙗 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 pic.twitter.com/HjJtMguozV— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 5, 2026
Speaking after his new deal was announced, Kane said: "I feel right at home at FC Bayern.
"I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager.
"It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay.
"I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club."
The move effectively ends the prospect of Kane returning to England to try to overtake Alan Shearer as the record Premier League goalscorer with 260.
Kane sits second, having hit 213 for Tottenham and has previously been linked with a homecoming with Spurs as well as a move to Manchester United.
By the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, he will be almost 36.
Herbert Hainer, Bayern president, said: "What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern’s history.
"Harry Kane lives up to every promise football has to offer, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest figures in the sport of our time.
"This is a special moment for FC Bayern today."
Kane beat rivals Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to the prestigious award at the Palladium last week.
He followed in the footsteps of Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen as English winners.