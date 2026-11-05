The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a deal lasting until 2029

Harry Kane has signed a new deal at Bayern, making him the most highly paid player in Europe according to reports. Picture: Bayern Munich

By Alex Storey

Harry Kane has become Europe's highest paid player after signing a new contract extension with Bayern Munich.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 🤝 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙘𝙡𝙪𝙗 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 pic.twitter.com/HjJtMguozV — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) November 5, 2026

Speaking after his new deal was announced, Kane said: "I feel right at home at FC Bayern. "I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. "It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. "I’m now looking forward to the future and I want to win many more titles with this great club." The move effectively ends the prospect of Kane returning to England to try to overtake Alan Shearer as the record Premier League goalscorer with 260.

Kane sits second, having hit 213 for Tottenham and has previously been linked with a homecoming with Spurs as well as a move to Manchester United. By the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena, he will be almost 36. Herbert Hainer, Bayern president, said: "What began as a major transfer has, over time, become a special chapter in FC Bayern’s history.

Kane has scored 156 goals in 161 appearances so far for Bayern. Picture: Sipa US/Alamy