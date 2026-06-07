England open their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17.

Harry Kane ahead of England’s World Cup campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Harry Kane feels in the form of his life as England’s free-scoring skipper counts down the days until the World Cup.

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Thomas Tuchel’s men are looking to add a second star to their shirts after Sir Gareth Southgate led them to within a whisker of matching Sir Alf Ramsey’s heroes of 1966. Kane captained England in each of those four tournaments and is preparing to lead the back-to-back European Championship runners-up at a third World Cup this summer. The Bayern Munich sharpshooter heads into the tournament in exquisite form, which continued with Saturday’s sublime header in the 1-0 win against New Zealand – this season’s 67th goal for club and country. “Look, playing for England is my favourite thing to do,” England captain Kane said. Read more: Employers told to kick-off flexible working for staff during World Cup Read more: Harry Kane goal hands England victory over New Zealand in World Cup warm-up

England ahead of friendly versus New Zealand. Picture: Alamy

“I wear the shirt with immense pride, I wear the armband with immense pride, trying to set the right example for my team-mates, the staff, but also the fans and the country. “To be able to lead another group of guys into another World Cup is obviously a special feeling. “We go into it with high expectations, so for me I’m just excited for this thing to get going. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt and it can’t come soon enough.” England open their World Cup campaign against 2018 semi-final foes Croatia in Dallas on June 17 and began preparations for the tournament after arriving in Florida on Monday. Tuchel named a different team in each half of Saturday’s friendly against New Zealand as part of the groundwork that continues with Wednesday’s final warm-up friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando.