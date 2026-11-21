'Opportunity to show resilience': Harry Kane breaks silence after suffering injury which could rule him out for months
The Ballon d’Or winner went off injured after just 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s game against Cologne, as Vincent Kompany returned to the sidelines.
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Harry Kane has released a statement after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Cologne on Friday night.
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The Ballon d’Or winner will be out of action 'for the next few months' according to the the Bundesliga champions since coming off injured after just 20 minutes of a match against Cologne.
Facing several months of rehabilitation, the England Captain told fans on X: "The highs and lows of life!
"Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027.
"I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!"
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The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2026
“Tough times don’t last, tough people do” - my… pic.twitter.com/AdH5UFTnnB
England's all-time record goalscorer led England to a win against World Cup champions, Spain, in the international break, and was after a first goal in five matches for the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena.
He looked to latch on to Michael Olise’s deflected low cross at the back post, when Cologne full-back Joel Schmied got to the ball first and crashed into Kane’s left leg in his follow through.
Kane immediately grabbed his lower leg and began writhing in pain for a few moments before gingerly getting back to his feet, but was a virtual bystander for the next couple of minutes.
The 33-year-old gestured to the dugout, sunk to the turf and then received treatment on his ankle before making way for Tom Bischof, limping off the field alongside two physios.
Kane had a quick exchange with Kompany, back in the Bayern hot seat for the first time in six matches after being diagnosed with meningeal irritation last month, before heading down the tunnel.
The skipper assured fans via X: "'Tough times don’t last, tough people do' [Julian Edelman] told me this one!
"Thank you for all the messages!
"Alles gut!"
This injury comes after Harry Kane became England men's most-capped player after being named in the starting XI for their Nations League clash with Croatia.
This comes after Harry Kane became England men's most-capped player after being named in the starting XI for their Nations League clash with Croatia.