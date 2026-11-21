The Ballon d’Or winner went off injured after just 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s game against Cologne, as Vincent Kompany returned to the sidelines.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich reacts after sustaining an injury during the Bundesliga. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Harry Kane has released a statement after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Cologne on Friday night.

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The Ballon d’Or winner will be out of action 'for the next few months' according to the the Bundesliga champions since coming off injured after just 20 minutes of a match against Cologne. Facing several months of rehabilitation, the England Captain told fans on X: "The highs and lows of life! "Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. "I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!" Read more: England to meet Norway for Nations League last eight clash in repeat of World Cup showdown Read more: Man Utd security blunder sees drone film Mauricio Pochettino's first training session and footage posted online

The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it’s an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I’ll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season!



“Tough times don’t last, tough people do” - my… pic.twitter.com/AdH5UFTnnB — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 21, 2026

England's all-time record goalscorer led England to a win against World Cup champions, Spain, in the international break, and was after a first goal in five matches for the Bundesliga at the Allianz Arena. He looked to latch on to Michael Olise’s deflected low cross at the back post, when Cologne full-back Joel Schmied got to the ball first and crashed into Kane’s left leg in his follow through. Kane immediately grabbed his lower leg and began writhing in pain for a few moments before gingerly getting back to his feet, but was a virtual bystander for the next couple of minutes. The 33-year-old gestured to the dugout, sunk to the turf and then received treatment on his ankle before making way for Tom Bischof, limping off the field alongside two physios.

Kane immediately clutched his lower leg and writhed in pain for a few moments before gingerly getting back to his feet. Picture: DeFodi Images/Alamy