Harry Kane reveals 'itch' to return to England has lessened as contract extension with Bayern Munich likely
The England star is fresh off a successful World Cup where he scored six goals
England striker Harry Kane has poured cold water on a potential move back to the Premier League as the "itch isn't there as much".
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The 33-year-old joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has topped the Bundesliga goalscoring charts for the past three seasons.
Kane was awarded the Golden Shoe for his efforts last season, where he scored 36 league goals in Bayern's title-winning campaign which he collected on Wednesday night.
When Kane left Spurs, he was just behind Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts with 213 goals to Shearer’s 260 record, but played down the possibility of returning to England.
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Kane told FourFourTwo: "When I first left [Spurs], for sure it was something that I thought I'd definitely be coming back.
"That itch isn’t there as much anymore.
"I'm extremely happy here in Munich. It's opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England.
"It’s made me appreciate European football even more. With the team we have here, with the manager.
"My family are really settled here. It’s just about being in the best place possible. I never say never but, for now, I’m concentrating on Bayern Munich, and we’ll see what the future holds."
Kane starred for his country at the World Cup with six goals, becoming the Three Lions' all-time leading scorer at the tournament with 14 in 18 appearances.
His performances have put him in the frame to win the next Ballon d'Or, and there are suggestions he will sign a new contract with the German club.
He said last week: "We obviously said we wanted to talk after the World Cup and after my holiday. So I'm not sure exactly when, but they'll start this week, we'll start those talks."