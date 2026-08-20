The England star is fresh off a successful World Cup where he scored six goals

Harry Kane awarded the Golden Shoe. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England striker Harry Kane has poured cold water on a potential move back to the Premier League as the "itch isn't there as much".

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The 33-year-old joined Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 and has topped the Bundesliga goalscoring charts for the past three seasons. Kane was awarded the Golden Shoe for his efforts last season, where he scored 36 league goals in Bayern's title-winning campaign which he collected on Wednesday night. When Kane left Spurs, he was just behind Alan Shearer in the all-time Premier League goalscoring charts with 213 goals to Shearer’s 260 record, but played down the possibility of returning to England. Read more: Curtis Jones set for £30m Inter move from Liverpool Read more: Nick Kyrgios admits ‘huge mistake’ after testing positive for cocaine

Kane scored 36 Bundesliga goals in Bayern’s title-winning campaign. Picture: Getty

Kane told FourFourTwo: "When I first left [Spurs], for sure it was something that I thought I'd definitely be coming back. "That itch isn’t there as much anymore. "I'm extremely happy here in Munich. It's opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England. "It’s made me appreciate European football even more. With the team we have here, with the manager. "My family are really settled here. It’s just about being in the best place possible. I never say never but, for now, I’m concentrating on Bayern Munich, and we’ll see what the future holds."

Kane left Spurs in 2023. Picture: Alamy