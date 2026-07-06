Fans have likened Kane's voice to Mickey Mouse's after he sang Wonderwall with English fans to celebrate their historic win against Mexico

Harry Kane scored a spot kick in the 60th minute to help England win a 3-2 win against Mexico. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Harry Kane was left almost voiceless after England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico, with the captain struggling through his post-match interview after celebrating wildly with teammates and supporters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thomas Tuchel’s side battled through a hostile atmosphere at the Estadio Azteca, the challenges of altitude and playing with 10 men for 36 minutes after Jarell Quansah’s red card to book a World Cup quarter-final against Norway. Following the final whistle, England’s players joined the travelling supporters in singing Oasis classic Wonderwall, which has become the team’s unofficial anthem during the tournament. Kane then spoke to the BBC but admitted the celebrations had taken their toll on his voice. He said: “My voice has gone. It was a crazy game, we had to fight. We had to find something. I’ve just been singing there, I can’t really talk." Read more: England fans erupt as Three Lions secure historic World Cup win Read more: Jordan Henderson rushed to hospital after injuring wrist while celebrating World Cup victory

Harry Kane celebrating with Jude Bellingham who scored twice in the match at the Azteca Stadiumm. Picture: Getty

“Everything was against us, we found a way. I’m speechless, I can’t even talk." “The occasion, the team, everything against us, we found a way." Oasis's Liam Gallagher also reacted on social media, posting: “It’s hard work that singing Harry Kane cmon ENGLAND cmon WONDERWALL.” England had to dig deep after Jude Bellingham’s quickfire double was followed by a Julian Quinones goal and Quansah’s red card. Kane restored England’s advantage from the penalty spot before later conceding a spot-kick that Raul Jimenez converted, with Tuchel’s side holding on to secure their place in the last eight.

Jarell Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute of the match after a clumsy challenge. Picture: Getty

After the match, Tuchel praised the spirit shown by his players and thanked supporters who stayed up to watch. “I just want to say thank you,” Tuchel said. “If you stayed up and sent us your energy, I just want to say ‘thank you’." “Because if they think we don’t feel it, we feel it. We feel it 100 per cent." “We will go now full steam ahead. We get two recovery days, and we will go and use this energy to keep pushing and stay in the tournament.”

Thomas Tuchel vows to ‘keep pushing’ as he looks ahead to England's match on Saturday against Norway. Picture: Getty