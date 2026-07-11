Harry Kane says playing golf with Donald Trump was ‘pretty surreal experience’
Kane revealed the US President challenged him to a round during a visit to Florida
England captain Harry Kane has spoken out about the "surreal" experience of playing golf with Donald Trump in Palm Beach.
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Trump revealed earlier in the week that the pair had previously played a round together, telling reporters: “I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer too. He’s really great.”
Kane explained that the game happened 18 months ago in Florida.
The US President had challenged him to a round when the England captain was visiting Palm Beach.
The 32-year-old added he was impressed by Trump's golfing abilities at the age of 80.
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“I played alright to be honest, but 18 months ago he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach,” Kane said ahead of England’s World Cup quarter-final with Norway on Saturday.
“So when the President invites you somewhere, it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.
“His golf is pretty good, to be honest with you. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure. A unique experience, but I was just grateful that he invited me to play.”
His comments come as the Three Lions prepare to face Norway in the World Cup semi-final as they bid to clinch a spot in the tournament's final.
More than 10,000 supporters from the UK are set to descend on the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with England and Norway fans already creating a party atmosphere across South Beach.
England fans said the Three Lions’ dramatic victory over Mexico has convinced them the team has the momentum to beat Norway and even win the World Cup.
Kane also said England are hoping to do Sir David Beckham proud after the former captain spoke to the players on the eve of their World Cup quarter-final with Norway.
Beckham visited Thomas Tuchel’s men as they stepped up preparations for the crunch clash with Erling Haaland and Co in Miami on Saturday.
Kane revealed Beckham, who won 115 caps for his country, wished the team luck as they try to reach just a third World Cup semi-final in 60 years.
The Bayern Munich striker said: “He just wished us luck. After most games, he messages me, and we stay in touch.
“He’s a big England fan. We all know how much it meant for him to represent England and be captain and play the way he did every time he wore the shirt, so he was there to support us.
“Obviously, we were using his home, the home that he built, so we appreciate him doing that for us.
“It was good to catch up with him, and for some of the other lads to have a chat with him. He’s an England legend.
“He was wishing us well and hopefully we can do him proud tomorrow.”