Kane revealed the US President challenged him to a round during a visit to Florida

England Press Conference - FIFA World Cup 2026. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

England captain Harry Kane has spoken out about the "surreal" experience of playing golf with Donald Trump in Palm Beach.

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Trump revealed earlier in the week that the pair had previously played a round together, telling reporters: “I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer too. He’s really great.” Kane explained that the game happened 18 months ago in Florida. The US President had challenged him to a round when the England captain was visiting Palm Beach. The 32-year-old added he was impressed by Trump's golfing abilities at the age of 80. Read more: When is England's next World Cup game? Read more: Blow for England as FIFA doubles Jarell Quansah's suspension after World Cup red card despite overturning US star Folarin Balogun's ban

President Donald Trump is an avid golfer . Picture: Alamy

“I played alright to be honest, but 18 months ago he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach,” Kane said ahead of England’s World Cup quarter-final with Norway on Saturday. “So when the President invites you somewhere, it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. “His golf is pretty good, to be honest with you. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure. A unique experience, but I was just grateful that he invited me to play.” His comments come as the Three Lions prepare to face Norway in the World Cup semi-final as they bid to clinch a spot in the tournament's final.