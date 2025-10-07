Harry Kane celebrates Oktoberfest with his wife Kate. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

England captain Harry Kane admits his interest in returning to the Premier League has cooled.

Kane, who celebrated Oktoberfest at the weekend, is enjoying a goal fest for Bayern Munich this season, scoring 18 in 10 games as the German club have made a 100 per cent start to the campaign. The 32-year-old is under contract in Munich until the summer of 2027 and says he is "fully all in" ahead of possible negotiations over a new deal. When Kane left Tottenham in the summer of 2023, it was expected that he would spend a few years in Germany before returning to England to try and break the all-time Premier League goalscoring record.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank recently said he would love the striker back in England, but Kane, who is reported to have a £57million release clause, has other ideas. “In terms of staying longer (at Bayern), I could definitely see that,” said Kane, who has reported for England duty ahead of a friendly with Wales and a World Cup qualifier in Latvia. “I spoke openly a couple of weeks ago that I have not had those conversations with Bayern yet, but if they were to arise I would be willing to talk and have an honest conversation. “Obviously it depends on how the next year or so goes and what we achieve together. Right now, I would say we are in a fantastic moment and I am not thinking about anything else. “In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. “Now I have been there a couple of years I would probably say that has gone down a little bit, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back.

