It was a special night for Kane who became the country’s most-capped men's player

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the third goal against Czechia. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

England captain Harry Kane marked his record-equalling 125th cap with a brace against Czechia on Tuesday night.

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The 33-year-old has achieved all manner of milestones during his remarkable international career and tied Peter Shilton as the country’s most-capped men’s player as he clocked up another on Tuesday. Kane celebrated this latest landmark with a standout display against Czechia, with the skipper's fizzing cross forcing a Vladimir Coufal own goal before England’s all-time top goalscorer finished off a lovely team move. The irrepressible Bayern Munich sharpshooter hit the crossbar after the break but would not have to wait long to extend his record national team tally as he headed home a corner to take his tally to 91. Read more: Coco Gauff says she received 'insane' amount of racist abuse after China Open win Read more: Asos warns customers their personal details 'may have been accessed' after apparent cyber hack

Kane bagged a brace at Wembley. Picture: Getty

Kane could well be a Ballon d’Or winner when he lines up for his record-breaking appearance next month at home to third-placed Croatia, who trail Tuchel's team by six points with two Group A3 games to play. Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson had wayward attempts as the World Cup bronze medallists patiently probed, with the opener arriving in the 27th minute in unfortunate fashion for Coufal. Kane fired over a lovely, skipping cross from the right and the former West Ham full-back blasted into his own net having been unsettled by Eberechi Eze.

England will host Croatia, who trail Tuchel’s team by six points with two Group A3 games to play, next month. Picture: Getty