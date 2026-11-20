Harry Kane will be out of action 'for the next few months' after injury, Bundesliga champions confirm
The Ballon d’Or winner went off injured after just 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s game against Cologne, as Vincent Kompany returned to the sidelines.
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Harry Kane will be out of action 'for the next few months' after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Cologne on Friday night, according to the Bundesliga champions.
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The Ballon d’Or winner went off injured after just 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s game against Cologne, as Vincent Kompany returned to the sidelines.
The England captain scored against both Croatia and Spain in the international break, and was after a first goal in five matches for the Bundesliga leaders in all competitions at the Allianz Arena.
He looked to latch on to Michael Olise’s deflected low cross at the back post, when Cologne full-back Joel Schmied got to the ball first and crashed into Kane’s left leg in his follow through.
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Kane immediately grabbed his lower leg and began writhing in pain for a few moments before gingerly getting back to his feet, but was a virtual bystander for the next couple of minutes.
The 33-year-old gestured to the dugout, sunk to the turf and then received treatment on his ankle before making way for Tom Bischof, limping off the field alongside two physios.
Kane had a quick exchange with Kompany, back in the Bayern hot seat for the first time in six matches after being diagnosed with meningeal irritation last month, before heading down the tunnel.
This comes after Harry Kane became England men's most-capped player after being named in the starting XI for their Nations League clash with Croatia.
The Bayern Munich striker won his 126th cap, taking him clear of Peter Shilton, on a night of celebration at Wembley.
He was initially looking to take his goal tally closer to the 100 mark – it currently stands at 91 – having struck six goals in the first four games of the Nations League campaign.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed the right-back berth for the second successive match, with a central defensive pairing of Jarell Quansah and Dan Burn, who plays his first match since the World Cup semi-final defeat to Argentina.
Lewis Hall retained his place at left-back for the third match in a row, suggesting he has nailed down the shirt.