The Ballon d’Or winner went off injured after just 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s game against Cologne, as Vincent Kompany returned to the sidelines.

England captain Harry Kane went off injured after just 20 minutes during Bayern Munich’s clash against Cologne. Picture: DeFodi Images/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Harry Kane will be out of action 'for the next few months' after he tore a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Cologne on Friday night, according to the Bundesliga champions.

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The Ballon d’Or winner went off injured after just 20 minutes of Bayern Munich’s game against Cologne, as Vincent Kompany returned to the sidelines. The England captain scored against both Croatia and Spain in the international break, and was after a first goal in five matches for the Bundesliga leaders in all competitions at the Allianz Arena. He looked to latch on to Michael Olise’s deflected low cross at the back post, when Cologne full-back Joel Schmied got to the ball first and crashed into Kane’s left leg in his follow through. Read more: England to meet Norway for Nations League last eight clash in repeat of World Cup showdown Read more: Man Utd security blunder sees drone film Mauricio Pochettino's first training session and footage posted online

Cologne full-back Joel Schmied got to the ball first and clattered into Kane’s left leg in his follow through. Picture: DeFodi Images/Alamy

Kane immediately grabbed his lower leg and began writhing in pain for a few moments before gingerly getting back to his feet, but was a virtual bystander for the next couple of minutes. The 33-year-old gestured to the dugout, sunk to the turf and then received treatment on his ankle before making way for Tom Bischof, limping off the field alongside two physios. Kane had a quick exchange with Kompany, back in the Bayern hot seat for the first time in six matches after being diagnosed with meningeal irritation last month, before heading down the tunnel.

Kane immediately clutched his lower leg and writhed in pain for a few moments before gingerly getting back to his feet. Picture: DeFodi Images/Alamy