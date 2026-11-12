England captain Harry Kane marked his record-breaking 126th cap with a 92nd international goal on Thursday

Harry Kane celebrates scoring the winning goal for England during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between England and Croatia. Picture: Visionhaus/Getty

By Georgia Rowe

England captain Harry Kane marked his record-breaking 126th cap with a 92nd international goal as the skipper’s spot-kick sealed a 2-1 win over Croatia and set up a Nations League shootout in Spain.

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The irrepressible 33-year-old enjoyed a night to remember at a sold-out Wembley, where the Bayern Munich sharpshooter’s Ballon d’Or triumph was celebrated along with his landmark appearance. Kane became the most-capped Englishman in history, having last month equalled the record held by Peter Shilton, who was on hand to make a pre-match presentation to the star along with the Prince of Wales. The striker looked like he would be denied a customary goal on this special night as Croatia defended diligently before capitalising on a second-half error to cancel out Morgan Rogers’ opener. Petar Sucic pounced on a poor Jarell Quansah header, but the England defender quickly won a penalty that Kane slammed home as the nation’s all-time scorer netted in a fifth successive game. Thomas Tuchel’s men had already effectively secured qualification for March’s Nations League quarter-finals before this match, but Thursday’s victory rubberstamped it and kept hopes alive of winning Group A3 heading into Sunday’s trip to leaders Spain. Read more: Harry Kane becomes England men's most-capped player with record 126 appearances for country Read more: Manchester United sack Michael Carrick as head coach

Harry Kane with former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Luka Modric. Picture: Sebastian Frej/Getty

This was far less memorable than England’s 7-0 win in Croatia 40 days earlier and felt a bit like a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show, given the pre-match presentation to Kane. Slaven Bilic’s side were restricted to long-range efforts in a forgettable first half that took 16 minutes for the hosts to muster a shot through Elliot Anderson. Trent Alexander-Arnold saw a drive blocked and Luka Vuskovic prevented Kane meeting a cutback from Rogers, who soon converted one provided by Jude Bellingham. Kane clipped a diagonal pass over to the Real Madrid star, whose first-time ball bobbled through for the stretching attacking midfielder to strike into the ground and past Dominik Livakovic. England failed to kick on after taking a 24th-minute lead and the crowd thinned, with half-time refreshments proving more appealing than the performance. The absence of added time spoke volumes. Kane was stopped from scoring England’s second of the night six minutes into the second half as Josip Stanisic got in the way of a low Declan Rice ball. Bellingham saw an attempt denied and Anthony Gordon tried his luck before England gifted Croatia a way back.

Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane of England sing the National Anthem. Picture: Nigel French/Allstar/Getty