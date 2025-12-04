Prince Harry reignited his war of words with Donald Trump during a surprise appearance on The Late Show

By Flaminia Luck

The Duke of Sussex has joked America has "elected a king" as he took aim at the US President in a surprise appearance on The Late Show.

He teased the appearance with a video featuring a viral Great British Bake Off soundbite, with the royal seen to play himself in a sketch as he auditions to become a Hallmark movie “Christmas prince”. In the segment, the duke wandered through the studio, joking that he has become lost while searching for an audition for the “Gingerbread Christmas Prince saves Christmas in Nebraska”. Harry cracked a joke to Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night after the host asked why a real prince would want to star in such films. This prompted the Duke to reply: “You Americans are obsessed with Christmas movies, and you’re clearly obsessed with royalty, so why not?” When Colbert pushed back on this, the Duke quipped: “Really? I hear you elected a king.” Wednesday’s visit will be the duke’s second Late Show appearance, having last visited in January 2023 to promote his memoir Spare.

Referencing CBS’ recent settlement with Mr Trump, the duke joked that he would “do anything” to get the part, adding: “I’ll record a self-tape, I’ll fly myself to an audition, settle a baseless lawsuit with the White House — all the things you people in TV do.” Colbert replied: “Hey, I didn’t do any of those things,” to which Harry shot back: “Maybe that’s why you’re cancelled.” His first appearance on the show set a two-year viewership record and made international headlines. Read more: 'Arctic blast' could bring 4cm of snow to UK this week, forecaster warns Read more: Miley Cyrus confirms her engagement to partner Maxx Morando

The Duke of Sussex has joked America has "elected a king" as he took aim at the US President. Picture: The Late Show

The announcement was also shared by the Duchess of Sussex, who previewed the clip on her Instagram story. The sketch then transformed into a festive spectacle, with trees appearing and sleigh bells ringing as Harry urged Colbert to “just believe”. Colbert later told Harry he “got the role” of “official Late Show prince of Christmas” to cheers from the crowd. The pair first teased the guest spot in a video featuring a viral Great British Bake Off soundbite on Wednesday. Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California, since announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. Picture: Alamy