Harry Maguire has been left out of England's World Cup 2026 squad. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

England defender Harry Maguire says he is “shocked and gutted” to have been left out of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

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The German coach will name his 26-man squad for this summer’s shot at glory in North America on Friday morning and began making calls to players the previous day. Maguire was part of the England squad in March having received his first call-up under Tuchel, but the 66-cap defender has confirmed he will not be going to the World Cup. The Manchester United defender posted on Instagram: “I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. “I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.“I wish the players, all the best this summer.” Read more: Thomas Tuchel expects England squad to 'suffer' in the heat at 2026 World Cup Read more: Trent Alexander-Arnold omission a ‘tough decision’ for England boss Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel called Maguire to let him know the bad news. Picture: Getty

Tuchel has attempted to build what he calls a “brotherhood” capable of triumphing at the biggest ever World Cup and will announce that squad at around 10am, before facing the media at an 11am press conference. There are some headaches to consider like how to juggle England’s swathe of number 10 options, with Phil Foden and Cole Palmer sweating on their spots after below-par seasons. Jude Bellingham’s relationship with Tuchel has been under the microscope but he is sure to be on the plane along with Morgan Rogers, with Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White also vying for a place. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a high-profile absentee this season but could benefit from Ben White’s injury, although Tuchel admitted in November that the Real Madrid right-back was behind Jarell Quansah. The England boss needs reassuring over the fitness of Tino Livramento, who has been out for a month with a thigh injury, and is checking on Levi Colwill following the defender’s promising return to action. Named in Tuchel’s first two squads, the Chelsea centre-back underwent surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August and has made three appearances since returning this month.

Key defender John Stones’ lack of game time at Manchester City is a consideration, but the England boss said in March that he had “a lot of credit in the bank”. Picture: Getty