Manchester United defender Harry Maguire admitted a long-awaited win at Liverpool would count for little if they were unable to maintain their momentum.

The centre-back's 84th-minute header secured a 2-1 victory, their first at Anfield since 2016 and gave head coach Ruben Amorim back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since arriving last November.

United have now won four of the last six and are up to ninth in the table - to sit only two points behind third-placed Bournemouth - and while a long-awaited success at the home of their arch-rivals was welcome, Maguire knows the bigger picture demands more.

"This club will probably get a few plaudits this week: resilience, fighting spirit," he said.

"But if we don't perform next weekend against Brighton, it will be exactly the same the following week so we need to build on it, we need to build momentum, we need to build positive performances - that's the most important thing.

"Performances breed results in the end. Take the positives, take the confidence but at Old Trafford next week against Brighton, we have to make sure we perform and get the win."