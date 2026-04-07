Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has signed a new one-year contract to remain at Old Trafford beyond this summer.

Maguire was in the final few months of his existing deal, but the 33-year-old, who joined from Leicester in an £80million deal back in 2019, has agreed new terms that include an option for a further year.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour,” Maguire said. “It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day.

“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

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