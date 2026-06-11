The defender is one of three Manchester United players facing speeding charges

Just days after being snubbed from the World Cup squad, Maguire faced further disappointment as he was convicted of breaking the speed limit in his £130,000 Range Rover. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Axed England defender Harry Maguire has been hit with a £1,000 fine as one of three Manchester United stars prosecuted for speeding.

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The 33-year-old centre-back failed to make Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man squad for the World Cup and shared on social media that he had been “left shocked and gutted” by the decision. It has now emerged that as his England teammates jetted out to the USA to start their World Cup preparations, Maguire faced further disappointment as he was convicted of breaking the speed limit in his £130,000 Range Rover. The incident happened on December 28 last year, when he was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Altringham, Greater Manchester, on the route between United’s Old Trafford stadium and his Cheshire home. The defender was prosecuted and convicted in the single justice procedure last week, at the same time that two of his United teammates were also facing criminal proceedings over speeding offences. Read more: Wolves sack Rob Edwards after seven months in charge with Portuguese replacement in line to take over Read more: How to watch the World Cup 2026 opening ceremony - dates, times and performances revealed

Reserve goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was caught driving a Mercedes at 41mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Getty

The defender was prosecuted and convicted in the single justice procedure last week, at the same time that two of his United teammates were also facing criminal proceedings over speeding offences. Reserve goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was caught driving a Mercedes at 41mph in a 30mph limit in the Greater Manchester village of Hale Barns on November 24 last year. The incident happened just before 11pm, around an hour after Bayindir, 28, and his teammates had slipped to a 1-0 defeat in their Premier League clash with Everton. The third Manchester United star to find himself in legal difficulties is Matheus Cunha, who has been charged with speeding and failing to respond to police letters asking him to identify the driver of the vehicle. Court papers show a Mercedes registered in the name of the 27-year-old Brazilian striker was clocked at 37mph, on exactly the same stretch of Hale Road where Bayindir was caught speeding.

Matheus Cunha Mercedes was clocked at 37mph, on exactly the same stretch of Hale Road where Bayindir was caught speeding. Picture: Getty

The incident happened within hours of United’s opening day Premier League 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on August 17 last year, on the route between Old Trafford and Cunha’s home in Greater Manchester. Police say Cunha was asked to state who was driving but he did not respond to the letters, and he is now accused of an additional criminal offence for not providing the information. Maguire – who was given a 56-day road ban in January 2025 for speeding offences – pleaded guilty in writing to his offence, and was sentenced at Tameside Magistrates’ Court to a £1,000 fine, three penalty points on his licence, and he must also pay £120 in costs and a £400 victim surcharge. He sent in a written apology and explained: “I was driving at 37mph in what I mistakenly believed was a 40mph zone, when it was in fact a 30mph limit. “I understand this was my responsibility and I fully accept the offence. I will be more careful in future and pay closer attention to speed limit signs. “If possible, I would be very grateful if the court would consider allowing me to complete a speed awareness course instead of receiving penalty points.”

England World Cup squad players arriving at camp ahead of the tournament. Picture: Getty