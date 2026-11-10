Harry Marchant, 19, from York, suffered a gunshot wound during the incident while killed six people.

Harry Marchant, 19, from York, suffered a gunshot wound during the incident while killed six people. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

By Flaminia Luck

A 19-year-old British man who was injured in last weekend's fatal mass shooting in Krakow, Poland, has been named and pictured.

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Harry Marchant, from York, suffered a gunshot wound after the gunman opened fire near the main market square on Saturday at around 3.30pm. Another 32-year-old British man was among the six killed. Three additional bodies were later discovered at the suspect's home - who died yesterday in hospital. Harry's family have now said the teenager is in a stable condition and receiving treatment.

Michal Oksinski is the 24-year-old identified by Polish authorities as the perpetrator of the terrorist attack. Picture: Independent Photo Agency Srl/Alamy

In a public statement, they said: "We would like to confirm that our son, Harry Marchant, was injured during the incident in Poland over the weekend. "We are pleased to say he is now in a stable condition, receiving ongoing hospital treatment. "We can't express how grateful we are to the first responders, medical team, and the people of Poland for their help and care for Harry. "We ask for our privacy to be respected as we support Harry with his recovery."

Police officers stand near the market square in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The gunman opened fire in multiple spots in Krakow’s Main Square at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon with an automatic weapon. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty

Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, regional governor of Lesser Poland, said the dead included three Polish women aged 47, 53 and 61, a 32-year-old British man, and a woman of 51 whose nationality has not been confirmed but who is not a Polish citizen. He said the sixth victim was a Polish man around 50 years old. Read More: Burnham 'shocked and saddened' by Krakow shooting that left six dead, including Brit Read More: British citizen among six people killed in Krakow shooting as three more bodies found at suspect's home

A police officer looks on as people gather in the main square in Krakow. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Silence March For The Victims Of The Attack In Krakow. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty