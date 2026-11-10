British man, 19, injured in shooting in Krakow named and pictured
Harry Marchant, 19, from York, suffered a gunshot wound during the incident while killed six people.
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A 19-year-old British man who was injured in last weekend's fatal mass shooting in Krakow, Poland, has been named and pictured.
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Harry Marchant, from York, suffered a gunshot wound after the gunman opened fire near the main market square on Saturday at around 3.30pm.
Another 32-year-old British man was among the six killed. Three additional bodies were later discovered at the suspect's home - who died yesterday in hospital.
Harry's family have now said the teenager is in a stable condition and receiving treatment.
In a public statement, they said: "We would like to confirm that our son, Harry Marchant, was injured during the incident in Poland over the weekend.
"We are pleased to say he is now in a stable condition, receiving ongoing hospital treatment.
"We can't express how grateful we are to the first responders, medical team, and the people of Poland for their help and care for Harry.
"We ask for our privacy to be respected as we support Harry with his recovery."
Krzysztof Jan Klęczar, regional governor of Lesser Poland, said the dead included three Polish women aged 47, 53 and 61, a 32-year-old British man, and a woman of 51 whose nationality has not been confirmed but who is not a Polish citizen.
He said the sixth victim was a Polish man around 50 years old.
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Authorities found the three dead bodies at the 24-year-old suspected gunman’s family home in Ostrowiec Swietokrzyski, a city about 93 miles north-east of Krakow.
Police said on Sunday they were the bodies of his sister, mother and father, and they are believed to have been shot.
The Polish national, was believed to have been inspired by “far-right ideologies”.
Footage on social media shows an armed police officer approaching the gunman, who appears to be wearing tactical gear and lying on the ground with a rifle beside him.