Prince Harry has hit back at media reports claiming his meeting with King Charles was “distinctly formal”, claiming there were "sources intent on sabotage".

He was responding to an article in the Sun, which claimed Harry joked he felt more like an “official visitor” rather than a member of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex said reports of his first meeting with the King in almost two years , which took place at Clarence House in London on September 10, were "invention fed".

A spokesperson for the prince slammed the quotes attributed to him as “pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son”.

The spokesperson did not specify who the information might have come from.

The Sun also cited sources close to Harry which denied the "official visitor" comments.

The newspaper said Harry "was given full right of reply yesterday in advance of publication and opted not to give a response to the Sun’s carefully sourced account of the meeting”.

Harry’s spokesperson also corrected the Sun's claim that a framed photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family was exchanged.

"While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however the image did not contain the duke and duchess," Harry's spokesperson said.

During his four day visit to the UK this month, the duke carried out several charity events in Nottingham and London.

The private tea with his father lasted 54 minutes and came after Harry told the BBC in May he would “love a reconciliation” with his family.

The pair’s last engagement together took place in February 2024, soon after the king’s cancer diagnosis last year.

Harry, Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, now live in California.