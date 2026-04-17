Before jumping on their boat, the couple met veteran Joel Vanderzwan, who presented them with custom flip-flops with the inscription ‘G’day Hazza’ and ‘G’day Megs’.

Prince Harry dances with daughter of Australia veteran, Joel Vanderzwanaccompanied during visit. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The Duke of Sussex put on his dancing shoes in front of the Sydney opera house on Friday as he danced with a four-year-old Australian girl ahead of a sailing tour with wife Meghan around Sydney’s world-famous harbour.

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Harry and Meghan delighted the public as the couple posed for photos next to the Sydney Opera House’s Man O’War steps, before taking to the water on a boat containing past competitors from the biennial Invictus Games. It comes hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney, rounding off the last day of their Australia visit. Before jumping on their boat, the couple met veteran Joel Vanderzwan, who presented them with custom thongs (flip-flops) featuring the playful inscriptions ‘G’day Hazza’ and ‘G’day Megs’. After receiving the gift on Friday, Harry joked that he normally receives “budgie smugglers” from Invictus Australia. The couple also met Mr Vanderzwan’s four-year-old daughter, Charlotte, his wife Alexandra and his nine-month-old twin sons – who, in a remarkable coincidence, are named Harrison and William. Read more: Harry and Meghan meet Bondi attack survivors as couple arrive in Sydney on last day of visit Down Under Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor invited to give up freedom of City of London

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexon a tour of Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry, left, and Meghan Markle, center, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after taking a part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Meghan told Charlotte her husband was “very good at twirling”, before Harry stood up to twirl the girl around after she asked to dance with the prince. The couple then took to the water, with their vessel being surrounded by media boats attempting to film the couple, as a helicopter flew above them amid intense press interest in the couple’s visit to Australia. The boat that Harry and Meghan boarded was specially designed to be accessible for those with wheelchairs, so injured veterans could board. A large boat that went past the couple’s sailing vessel beeped its horn as passengers waved at Harry and Meghan on a sunny day on the water during the last day of their Australia visit. While sailing around the Harbour, Invictus Australia said participants would share “first-hand accounts of how the organisation provides year-round support, using sport as a vital tool for recovery, rehabilitation, social connection and proactive wellbeing”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O'War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex on a tour of Sydney Harbour with Invictus Australia. Picture: Alamy

Michael Hartung, chief executive of Invictus Australia, said: “Having the Duke and Duchess return to Sydney Harbour, where sailing first joined the Invictus movement, is a full-circle moment. “It’s a chance to show that Invictus in Australia isn’t just a biannual event – it’s a daily, grassroots movement. By the end of 2026, we will have supported over 30,000 veterans and their families through community-based sport.” Harry previously visited the Sydney Opera House during his 2015 army secondment and his 2018 royal tour with Meghan. Hundreds gathered at the famous landmark in 2015 to greet Harry during a farewell walkabout, after he came to the end of a month-long attachment with the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia. Picture: Alamy