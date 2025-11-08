The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made emergency donations to support communities affected by the “growing hunger crisis” in the United States.

The US food aid programme has faced weeks of uncertainty as the White House reduced its funding during what is now the longest government shutdown in American history.

Its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (Snap) assists about one in eight Americans – 42 million people.

Harry and Meghan listed six partners they are making emergency donations to through their Archewell Foundation, including one that transfers cash to families hit hardest by the federal Snap cuts.

The Archewell Foundation said: “In a moment when families across the United States are struggling to put food on the table, Prince Harry and Meghan have been supporting local communities affected by the growing hunger crisis and assisting local partners providing meals and relief to those most in need.

“Now, as the crisis deepens and millions of Americans face food insecurity, they are bolstering those efforts at a larger scale — mobilising support through their non-profit organization, The Archewell Foundation, to help meet this moment.