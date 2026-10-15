Although the high-profile events are not official royal engagements, they are likely to bear all the hallmarks of such.

Harry and Meghan ready for first joint appearance since return to UK. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to carry out their first joint engagements today since their return to the UK.

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Harry and Meghan are heading to Nottingham on Thursday for three quasi-royal appearances. The couple returned to England in August with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, six years after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US. They will visit the city’s Community Recording Studio (CRS), food poverty community action group Himmah Hub, and Epic Partners, which supports young people through sports programmes and mentoring. Although the high-profile events are not official royal engagements – with a letter to Government stakeholders authorised by the King last month clarifying the Sussexes remain “private citizens” – they are likely to bear all the hallmarks of such. Read more: Moment Prince William turns The Mall into makeshift cricket pitch alongside some of the sport's most famous names Read more: King and Queen to attend opening of Senedd after politicians called for nation's independence

The Duke of Sussex speaking during the WellChild Awards 2026 in September. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The duke and duchess are said to consider themselves “public figures” and were caught off-guard by the letter outlining their position. It will be the first time in four years that Meghan has appeared publicly at events in the UK – the last time being the late Queen’s funeral in 2022. In 2020, Harry and Meghan carried out their final official public royal engagement together, when they joined the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey. Quasi-royal visits will, however, be “relatively rare” for Meghan, with the Duchess focusing on her children, her As Ever lifestyle brand and rebooting her acting career. “She’s reading a lot of scripts at the moment,” a source told The Telegraph.

The last time Harry and Meghan were seen publicly in the UK was the Queen's funeral. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The source added that Harry and Meghan had “different professional priorities”, saying: “Prince Harry’s is his philanthropic work and public service. “Her focus is on her family and children, followed by her business, followed by rebooting her acting career. “Her public appearances will be relatively rare. She is reading a lot of scripts at the moment.” They added that if Meghan had any time left, she would do “some charity work”, adding “she’s not a working royal” but a full-time mother and entrepreneur. Rumours have abounded about how former Suits star Meghan would spend her time in the UK, with speculation she was in talks for a role in the hit Netflix show The Gentlemen. Meanwhile, a friend of Meghan’s reportedly said the Duchess was ready to “stick her head above the parapet” on the visit to Nottingham, adding: “She’s up for it. There are still causes and there are still issues that Meghan is really passionate about supporting, and Nottingham is one of those.”

During the away day, Harry and Meghan will gather at youth and community charity CRS, with the Duke meeting musician and poet Jah Digga, who attended CRS as a child, while the Duchess will join young girls for a confidence-building and bracelet-making workshop. Harry last visited the studio in St Ann’s in September last year, when he personally donated £1.1 million to BBC Children in Need to support young people affected by violence. The visit to Himmah Hub will involve a cooking class and the packing of food parcel donations, with the event reconnecting Meghan with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen.