Harry and Meghan set for first joint engagement since returning to UK
The Sussexes are expected to visit Nottingham, where they made their first joint appearance in 2017
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will next week step out for their first joint engagement since returning to the UK.
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Harry and Meghan are expected to visit Nottingham on Thursday, which is where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017.
Since the pair and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet returned to the UK in August after living in the US for six years, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status and security detail.
They have reportedly settled in the Cotswolds, and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team about the school run.
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Harry and Meghan’s joint visit to Nottingham will be their first royal-style engagement together since they arrived back.
The city is said to hold a special place for the couple, and the itinerary appears to resemble the kind of visit they would conduct before stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
They are expected to visit a number of organisations, including a community recording studio which Harry has been to before, most recently in 2025.
Last month, a letter sent on the King’s instruction insisted that Harry and Meghan should be viewed as “private citizens” on their return to the UK, which “surprised” the Sussexes.
The Duke and Duchess have both expressed their happiness about returning to the UK despite the public disagreements over their security detail.
They are thought to be spending Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, 70, who lives in California, not with the King at the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham, Norfolk.
It has been reported that they are “not going to be invited” to the event and are “not waiting for an invitation”.
On Sunday, Meghan posted a picture on Instagram of herself and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai having afternoon tea to mark International Day of the Girl.
In the caption, she said the net proceeds from sales of her lifestyle brand’s jams and teas on the day, October 11, would be sent to support the Malala Fund, a non-profit advocating for girls’ education.