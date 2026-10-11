The Sussexes are expected to visit Nottingham, where they made their first joint appearance in 2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Terrance Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on December 1, 2017. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty

By Katy Dartford

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will next week step out for their first joint engagement since returning to the UK.

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Harry and Meghan are expected to visit Nottingham on Thursday, which is where they made their first joint appearance after announcing their engagement in 2017. Since the pair and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet returned to the UK in August after living in the US for six years, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status and security detail. They have reportedly settled in the Cotswolds, and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team about the school run. Read More: Harry and Meghan 'to spend Christmas in California' rather than with Royal Family Read More: Pope Leo to undergo surgery after early-stage lung nodule detected

Harry and Meghan’s joint visit to Nottingham will be their first royal-style engagement together since they arrived back. The city is said to hold a special place for the couple, and the itinerary appears to resemble the kind of visit they would conduct before stepping back from royal duties in 2020. They are expected to visit a number of organisations, including a community recording studio which Harry has been to before, most recently in 2025. Last month, a letter sent on the King’s instruction insisted that Harry and Meghan should be viewed as “private citizens” on their return to the UK, which “surprised” the Sussexes.

The couple are thought to be spending Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland (L). Picture: BEN STANSALL/Getty