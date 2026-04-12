Harry and Meghan 'could consider return to UK if Australia trip successful', report claims
Prince Harry and Meghan are due to visit Australia later this month, eight years after their royal tour of the country in 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could consider returning to the UK together if their upcoming trip to Australia is successful, sources claim.
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Prince Harry and Meghan are due to visit Australia later this month, eight years after their royal tour of the country in 2018, when they announced Meghan was pregnant with their son Archie.
The visit has prompted comparisons with that earlier trip, although the couple are no longer working royals following their split from official royal duties.
According to the report, the Australia visit is being seen as a possible test case for future joint appearances, including a potential return to the UK.
A source quoted by The Sun said: “It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type.”
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Harry has previously said he would not return to the UK without 24-hour security funded by the taxpayer. Meghan has not returned to the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.
The report says a security review is considering whether the Metropolitan Police could be required to provide armed protection.
It adds that this could open the door to Harry and Meghan returning to Britain either for an event a year before the Invictus Games in Birmingham, or for the Games themselves the following year.
A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements.”
Meghan is expected to attend a women-only event in Sydney, while Harry is due to speak at a mental health conference in Melbourne.
It is understood the couple’s children will not join them on the trip.
The visit is also expected to involve police operations in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney. In March, 35,000 people signed a petition calling for no taxpayer money to be spent on the couple’s visit.
A Sussex spokesperson, quoted by the Mail, said: “It's a moot point. The trip is being funded privately, so I'm not sure what this petition hopes to achieve.”
A New South Wales Police Force spokesperson said it would “conduct an operation to ensure public safety is maintained during the visit by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”.
The spokesperson added: “The operation will require some additional security measures throughout their stay in New South Wales, while minimising any disruption to the community.”
A separate source, quoted previously by the Mirror, defended the visit and criticised what they described as misinformation around the trip.
The source said: “There is a lot of misinformation being spread about this trip - all designed to whip up hate. The truth is you have a couple heading down under for work. While they're in town, they’re going to check-in on some charitable causes that they have long supported and - in the Duke's case with the Invictus Games - he set-up.
“The couple are critically aware that by just visiting a charity, they can help shine a light on its work - bringing media attention that wouldn't otherwise exist. They don't have to do that.
“They could just as easily get paid and head straight back to California. It's an irrational reaction to s*-can a couple who just want to support some the charitable causes close to them.
"God forbid they try to do any good in a world that could, frankly, use a little more Harry and Meghan, and a little less sniping from 'Royal Commentators' who make a living by proving hate bait for anyone willing to platform them. It's sad. What a way to make a living."