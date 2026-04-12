Prince Harry and Meghan are due to visit Australia later this month, eight years after their royal tour of the country in 2018.

Meghan is expected to attend a women-only event in Sydney, while Harry is due to speak at a mental health conference in Melbourne. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could consider returning to the UK together if their upcoming trip to Australia is successful, sources claim.

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Prince Harry and Meghan are due to visit Australia later this month, eight years after their royal tour of the country in 2018, when they announced Meghan was pregnant with their son Archie. The visit has prompted comparisons with that earlier trip, although the couple are no longer working royals following their split from official royal duties. According to the report, the Australia visit is being seen as a possible test case for future joint appearances, including a potential return to the UK. A source quoted by The Sun said: “It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type.” Read More: Harry rejects 'offensive' defamation claim made by Sentebale charity Read More: Harry hopes for Sandringham invite for 'family time' as children have not seen King for four years

Prince Harry (C) and Meghan (R), are shown a yellow bellied glider on their first visit to Australia in 2018. Picture: Getty

Harry has previously said he would not return to the UK without 24-hour security funded by the taxpayer. Meghan has not returned to the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. The report says a security review is considering whether the Metropolitan Police could be required to provide armed protection. It adds that this could open the door to Harry and Meghan returning to Britain either for an event a year before the Invictus Games in Birmingham, or for the Games themselves the following year. A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements.” Meghan is expected to attend a women-only event in Sydney, while Harry is due to speak at a mental health conference in Melbourne. It is understood the couple’s children will not join them on the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit Australia in mid-April for a series of engagements. Picture: Alamy