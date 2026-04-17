Harry and Meghan meet Bondi attack survivors as couple arrive in Sydney on last day of visit Down Under
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack after the couple arrived in Sydney on the last day of their Australia visit.
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Harry and Meghan also met emergency workers who responded to last year’s terror attack against the Jewish community, as well as representatives of the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is opening an exhibition on the attacks.
After arriving at the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club on Friday morning, the couple spoke to Jessica Chapnik Khan, who survived the attack while shielding her five-year-old daughter after attending a Hanukkah party.
They also spoke to Elon Zizer, 40, who survived after being shot numerous times while shielding his children.
Harry and Meghan examined artefacts that will make up the new exhibition at the Sydney Jewish Museum, including well-wishing messages and illustrations of members of the public who were hailed as heroes for helping people during the attack.
The couple met Shannon Biederman, the museum’s senior curator, who said it was “really special” to have them visit.
Fifteen people died and dozens more were injured when gunmen opened fire on a crowd of more than 1,000 celebrating Hanukkah in Bondi’s Archer Park on December 14.
Naveed Akram, 24, is accused of 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act over the attack in which dozens of people were injured at Sydney’s Archer Park in December.
New South Wales Police allege Akram and his father – Sajid, 50, who was shot dead by police at the scene – carried out Australia’s worst mass shooting since 1996, targeting the Jewish festival of lights.
While in Sydney, the duke and duchess will also join members of the Invictus Games community on the water of the city’s famous harbour and meet past competitors.
Meghan will also be interviewed on stage at a “girls’ weekend” retreat, costing £1,400 per ticket.
VIP tickets for the event at the five-star InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel cost £1,670 and include a group table photo with the duchess.
Her appearance was announced last month by Gemma O’Neill, host of the Her Best Life podcast, which is organising the 300-person event.
The visit will conclude at a rugby fixture in Sydney between New South Wales Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at the Allianz Stadium on Friday.