The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met survivors of the Bondi Beach terror attack after the couple arrived in Sydney on the last day of their Australia visit.

Harry and Meghan also met emergency workers who responded to last year’s terror attack against the Jewish community, as well as representatives of the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is opening an exhibition on the attacks.

After arriving at the Bondi Surf Bathers’ Life Saving Club on Friday morning, the couple spoke to Jessica Chapnik Khan, who survived the attack while shielding her five-year-old daughter after attending a Hanukkah party.

They also spoke to Elon Zizer, 40, who survived after being shot numerous times while shielding his children.

Harry and Meghan examined artefacts that will make up the new exhibition at the Sydney Jewish Museum, including well-wishing messages and illustrations of members of the public who were hailed as heroes for helping people during the attack.

The couple met Shannon Biederman, the museum’s senior curator, who said it was “really special” to have them visit.