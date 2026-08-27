Meta also agreed to make changes for teenage users, including daily usage limits and nighttime blocks

Prince Harry and Meghan have hit out at Meta . Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have slammed Meta, accusing them of avoiding accountability, after they settled $16.6billion in a landmark social media trial.

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Harry and Megham also criticised the tech giant for failing to apologise for alleged potential harms to teens and children. The pair also welcomed new protections including a nighttime curfew. Their statement said: "By choosing to settle, the company paid to avoid yet another trial outcome that would force it into accountability. Because of the data-extraction business model Meta has used on our children and all users for years, it has more than the means to pay this settlement. "Reports estimate Meta will make the equivalent of the $17 billion payout back in profit in the next 30 days." This comes as Meta reached a settlement with 29 US states over claims it failed to protect children on Facebook and Instagram. The social media giant will pay up to $16.68bn (£12.26bn) to resolve the case. Read more: Mark Zuckerberg 'ignored child safety to encourage app growth', Meta whistleblower testifies at landmark trial Read more: Is it time to ban Meta glasses at work?

However, the California-based company has denied any wrongdoing while agreeing to the settlement, court documents show. The landmark trial saw the tech giant, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, accused of violating a series of federal and state privacy laws for children - as well as making their platforms deliberately addictive to young people. Four US states sought billions of dollars from Meta, on behalf of a group of 29 states that filed a lawsuit against the company in 2023. The multi-billion-dollar settlement averts one of the highest-profile tests yet of allegations that social media companies harmed young users.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg leaves the Federal Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, leaves the Courthouse as Meta is on trial over social media addiction in Oakland, California, on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Meta also agreed to make changes for teenage users of Facebook and Instagram nationwide, including daily usage limits and nighttime blocks, court papers show. The claims were part of a broader wave of litigation brought by ​states, local governments, school districts and individuals alleging Meta and other social media companies fueled a nationwide youth mental health crisis. The ⁠federal trial covered claims from California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey that Meta violated their state laws protecting consumers. It also covered claims from 29 states that ​Meta violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data from users it knew were children without parental notification or consent, and using the ​data to train machine learning and generative AI models. It comes after several countries - including the UK - have introduced social media bans for children and teenagers amid concerns over the impact of its use on mental health.