Why Harry and Meghan are in need of money on return to UK
Prince Harry and Meghan have not said why they have come back to Britain
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK for an "extended period of time" after six years of living in America.
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Prince Harry and Meghan have not said why they have come back to Britain, but are understood to have arrived back in the country last week.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have also not commented, with a source stating: "They are watching this space. It’s private—they don’t feel the need to say anything or demonstrate anything outwardly."
US President Donald Trump has welcomed the news, stating: "I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it.
“I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the Queen, to King Charles. I wouldn’t have taken them back. If I were in the royal family, I would not have taken him back.”
No official statements from any members of the royal family.
Read also: From Oprah to William fight: Harry and Meghan's biggest moments since moving to US
Why have Harry and Meghan come back to the UK?
In the absence of a statement on the matter, several reasons for the comeback could be:
- Wanting to put their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, into the UK education system,
- Rebuilding their relationship with the royal family,
- Allowing Meghan a return to acting,
- Harry's desire for his children to see the UK
Harry had said previously: "I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. I miss the UK. And it’s really quite sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”
While their security is up for debate, the move will at least have satisfied Harry's desire for the children to see more of the UK.
Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are reportedly enrolled to start at British schools in September, and the family is said to be in the Cotswolds.
Harry has also not seen much of his father, King Charles, in recent years and is thought to want to be around the monarch having been treated for cancer.
As for the acting, Meghan is said to be in talks for roles, although nothing concrete has been confirmed.
She has been linked to a role in series three of The Gentlemen on Netflix, although the cast had their doubts at the premiere of series two, and star Hugh Bonneville joked that Sir Keir Starmer could be in line next.
Harry's Invictus Games is now a big part of his life, and he has organised the movement from the UK.
Do they need money?
In July, Harry lost his case against the Daily Mail and has been ordered to pay a legal bill of £9.5 million, alongside his co-defendants Elton John, David Furnish, and others.
Harry and Meghan have also reportedly not sold their properties in Montecito, California, and in Portugal, which will cost north of a reported £60,000 to upkeep.
There are also school fees to factor in and the cost of their Cotswolds house.