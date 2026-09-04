Prince Harry and Meghan have not said why they have come back to Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to live in the Cotswolds. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By William Mata

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to the UK for an "extended period of time" after six years of living in America.

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Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex on a tour of Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Why have Harry and Meghan come back to the UK? In the absence of a statement on the matter, several reasons for the comeback could be: Wanting to put their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, into the UK education system,

Rebuilding their relationship with the royal family,

Allowing Meghan a return to acting,

Harry's desire for his children to see the UK Harry had said previously: "I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point. I miss the UK. And it’s really quite sad I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.” While their security is up for debate, the move will at least have satisfied Harry's desire for the children to see more of the UK. Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are reportedly enrolled to start at British schools in September, and the family is said to be in the Cotswolds. Harry has also not seen much of his father, King Charles, in recent years and is thought to want to be around the monarch having been treated for cancer. As for the acting, Meghan is said to be in talks for roles, although nothing concrete has been confirmed. She has been linked to a role in series three of The Gentlemen on Netflix, although the cast had their doubts at the premiere of series two, and star Hugh Bonneville joked that Sir Keir Starmer could be in line next. Harry's Invictus Games is now a big part of his life, and he has organised the movement from the UK.

Prince Harry Leaves St Paul's Cathedral, after attending a service to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. Picture: Alamy